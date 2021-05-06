“We are very close-minded when talking about mental illness” - Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has given his opinion on mental health issues, suggesting it is important for sportspersons to be open about the supposedly sensitive subject. According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the right guidance in this aspect can do wonders for an individual's overall well-being.

The mental health of cricketers has been a topic of debate in the wake of players having to constantly remain in a bio-bubble during tournaments owing to COVID-19.

In a YouTube interview for Mind Matters, Cheteshwar Pujara lamented the close-minded attitude of people towards mental health. India’s No. 3 Test batsman said:

"I feel we are very close-minded when talking about mental illness. Sometimes, we can feel I am mentally strong. Sometimes even mentally strong people, they also go through mental health issues. I feel, be open about it. Not worry too much, once you have the right guidance, it will do wonders in your life."

Cheteshwar Pujara candidly admitted that there have been times when he too has battled with pressure. He said that consulting sports psychologists aided him in overcoming the tough times.

"There was a time when I felt I couldn't handle the pressure. When I had issues in my younger days, I used to go to my mother and cried in front of her saying that I had a lot of pressure and nervousness and I didn't want to play cricket. But now I know how to handle the pressure," Pujara added.

He continued:

"I have seen many domestic players finding it difficult to handle pressure when they go to international level. I have seen the best of the players consulting sports psychologists and they always enhance your performance. I have consulted them many times and it has helped me. When you deal with the mental aspect you always have questions and to clear those doubts and I saw a different perspective after consulting a sports psychologist. So focus on the process and don't worry about the outcome.”

It hurt to go unsold in the IPL: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, who does yoga and meditation to stay positive, conceded that going unsold in the IPL for years definitely hurt him. The Saurashtra batsman was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2021, making a comeback to the T20 league after seven years. On being snubbed year after year at the auctions, Cheteshwar Pujara said:

"It was tough, if I am very honest. It's never easy to be left out, to go unsold in the IPL. It hurt me. That is something I can't control. After a point I realised I had to do things which I can control. I kept on working to get better in the shorter format.”

Cheteshwar Pujara is regarded as one of the most tenacious batsmen to have represented India in the longer format. In 85 Tests, he has scored 6244 runs at an average of 46.59 with 18 hundreds and 29 fifties.