"We don't have a Fab 4 now, only a Fab 3" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and David Warner's plummeting Test numbers since 2020

Aakash Chopra believes the so-called 'Fab Four' in Test cricket has whittled down to a 'Fab Three', considering Virat Kohli and potential contender David Warner's plummeting numbers since 2020.

Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are termed the 'Fab Four' for their stupendous record in the modern era of Test cricket. While the other three have performed consistently over the last few years, the former Indian skipper's numbers have been on the decline.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the 'Fab Four' doesn't exist any longer, saying:

"Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson were a sure shot 'Fab Four' at one point. In fact, even David Warner's name was present in that list. We are talking about Test cricket. We are talking about the period between 2014 and 2019. But we don't have a 'Fab Four' now, only a 'Fab Three'."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Kohli had an excellent Test record between 2014 and 2019, elaborating:

"If we talk about Virat Kohli's performances between 2014 and 2019, he played 62 matches and scored 5695 runs at an average of 58.71 with the help of 22 centuries. Kohli was unstoppable. There was a home season where he scored four double centuries. He was absolutely brilliant."

Chopra highlighted that Warner was not too far behind the 'Fab Four' between 2014 and 2019. The Australian opener amassed 5196 runs in 57 matches at an average of 50.94 in that period.

"Virat Kohli's numbers have plummeted" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli didn't score a Test century for more than three years before his 186-run knock against Australia.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kohli's numbers have gone down drastically since the beginning of 2020, elucidating:

"Virat Kohli's numbers have plummeted. He has played 25 matches - 1277 runs, which does not suit him. He has an average of 29.69 and he has scored just one century overall, which came against Australia on the Ahmedabad ground."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that David Warner hasn't fared much better either, observing:

"David Warner - 23 matches, 1250 runs, an average of 32.89. He has two centuries in that, including a big one. I feel at this point in time, as things stand now, Warner and Kohli are not part of the 'Fab Four'."

Chopra reckons Babar Azam is not yet a part of the 'Fab Four' in Test matches. While opining that Kohli can still make a comeback into that league, he wasn't too sure whether Warner can do the same, highlighting the left-handed opener seems to be towards the end of his Test career.

Poll : Does Virat Kohli deserve to be a part of the 'Fab Four' currently? Yes No 0 votes