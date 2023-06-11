"We were at that important stage of the game" - Rohit Sharma lambasts Third umpire for Cameron Green catch on day 4 of the WTC final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration with the third umpire's process in ratifying Cameron Green's controversial catch off Shubman Gill clean on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Chasing a mammoth 444 set by Australia, India were off to an impressive start at 41-0 after seven overs. However, in the first ball of the eight over, Gill edged a good length delivery from Scott Boland that kicked up off the wicket, resulting in Green pulling off a one-handed stunner at gully.

The decision for a clean catch was referred to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough, who had a quick look at only a few angles before deciding in favor of the fielding side.

Tea was called at the stroke of the questionable decision, and skipper Rohit Sharma was seen expressing his frustrations to the on-field umpires.

At the post-match press conference, Sharma was asked about his take on the catch and the skipper did not hold back his agitation on the hurried process followed by the third umpire and the lack of camera angles for such an important game.

"I just felt disappointed with - not enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of, you know, how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it. It's not about whether it was given out or not out, you need to have proper and clear information about anything. It's just not about the catch, it can be about anything," he said.

"That was, that is something that I was a little disappointed with - the decision was made quite quickly. When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it's a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing. And more camera angles should have been shown," he added.

Sharma also felt that it was unacceptable for an ICC event to not possess all the possible angles and technology before making the decision.

"There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We've got more angles in IPL. We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with," Sharma expressed.

The decision was a discussion point among experts and fans overnight as it led to three quick wickets, resulting in India sliding from 41-0 to 93-3.

Despite a brief recovery by Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to end Day Four on 164-3, Team India capitulated on the first session of the final day to be bowled out for 234.

Australia won the game by 209 runs to clinch their first WTC title and ninth ICC silverware in their illustrious history.

"We've worked hard for all those four years" - Rohit Sharma after WTC 2023 final defeat

A dejected Rohit Sharma felt that despite India falling short in their second successive WTC final, they should be incredibly proud of qualifying for the summit clash on both occasions.

India had suffered an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the WTC 2021 final at Southampton after finishing on top of the points table for the cycle.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper said:

"We've worked hard for all those four years. Playing two finals is honestly a good achievement for us. But we'd like to go a mile ahead as well. You can't take the credit away from what we've done in those last two years to come here. Great effort from the entire unit. Unfortunate that we couldn't go on and win the final but we'll keep our heads high and fight."

Despite being among the most consistent teams in all formats, India have not been able to win an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The team will look to break their ICC trophy drought in the 50-over World Cup at home later this year.

