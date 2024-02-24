"We had the likes of Viv Richards, those guys set it up for us" - Chris Gayle slams Ben Duckett's comments on Bazball inspiring Yashasvi Jaiswal

West Indian legend Chris Gayle has dismissed Ben Duckett's comments on Bazball inspiring Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attacking batting style after the young Indian's double century in the third Test in Rajkot.

Jaiswal has been in red-hot form in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, scoring 545 runs at an average of 109 and a strike rate of 81.10. The southpaw has already scored two double-centuries in the first three Tests to help India take a 2-1 series lead.

Duckett credited England's attacking batting approach over the past two years for rubbing off on Jaiswal.

However, on a video conference call with AFP in London, Gayle pointed to his Windies predecessors setting the bar for attacking batting much before Bazball and credited Jaiswal's coaches for his aggressive instincts.

"Attacking cricket has been played for years, even before Chris Gayle actually set foot on the international scene as well. We (the West Indies) had the likes of Viv Richards, those guys set it (up) for us...Brian Lara, those guys are attacking players in all formats as well. When you actually check their stats, do check how they went about their innings," said Gayle.

"I don't think he (Jaiswal) learned it from England. That style of play he developed with his coach and mentor (Jwala Singh). He's just phenomenal. It's like the guy has been playing for 20 years, unbelievable. I just hope he can keep it up," he added.

England has garnered praise for their attacking batting in Tests since Brendon McCullum took over as coach in mid-2022.

The method has yielded excellent results, with England winning 14 of their 21 Tests.

"Lot will be expected of him as he goes on but they should just let him continue to flow" - Chris Gayle

Jaiswal has been severe on the English spinners in the opening three Tests.

Chris Gayle warned against tampering with Yashasvi Jaiswal's technique and tempo and hoped to see the young batter keep up his attacking batting style.

Since his Test and T20I debuts last year, the 22-year-old has attacked the bowling right from the get-go, evidenced by his strike rate of almost 162 in the shortest format and 69 in Tests.

"A lot will be expected of him as he goes on but they should just let him continue to flow. He's an attacking player, you see that in his T20 cricket as well...That's in his nature as well and they shouldn't try to curb him or try to change him," said Gayle.

The youngster scored a scintillating 171 on Test debut against the West Indies and is the leading run-scorer of the India-England series.

Jaiswal will look to continue his excellent form in the ongoing fourth Test, where England finished Day 1 on 302/7 in 90 overs.

