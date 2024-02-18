"We saw everything you want to see in a complete batter" - Parthiv Patel lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Parthiv Patel has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring a double century in India's second innings of the third Test against England. He noted that the youngster exhibited all the requisite attributes of a complete batter.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 214 off 236 deliveries as India set England a mammoth 557-run target on Day 4 in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. The hosts then bundled Ben Stokes and Co. out for 122 to complete a comprehensive 434-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Parthiv was asked about Jaiswal continuing his excellent start in Test cricket with double centuries in the last two games. He responded:

"In Yashasvi Jaiswal, we saw everything you want to see in a complete batter and that is why you are seeing so many runs against his name. A lot of questions were asked. He faced some difficult spells from Jimmy Anderson in the last Test match but he played that also extremely well."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter was particularly appreciative of the left-handed opener's attacking game against the spinners.

"In between all that, he showed his range against the spinners. We got to see the big shots, the sweep, and the cover drives against the spin. There is no doubt that this series has been very good for him. He is adjusting himself in different situations," Parthiv stated.

Jaiswal, with 545 runs at an outstanding average of 109.00, is the highest run-scorer in the series so far. He has been in a league of his own, considering that Ben Duckett, the second-highest run-getter, has aggregated 288 runs in the first three Tests.

"The team needed you to score quickly" - Parthiv Patel on Yashasvi Jaiswal accelerating to his double hundred

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 14 fours and 12 sixes during his innings. [P/C: Getty]

Parthiv Patel was further asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal adopting an aggressive approach while heading towards his double century on the fourth morning. He replied:

"The most important thing was what the team needed at that stage. The team needed you to score quickly because if you do that, you get more overs to get England all out. So there you aren't thinking about your 200 but how you can score runs as quickly as possible, and Yashasvi Jaiswal did that only."

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the youngster took James Anderson to the cleaners.

"We got to see shots similar to the ones he plays in the IPL although this was Test cricket in white clothes. We got to see the lap shots, the strokes over cover, and especially the three sixes he hit against Anderson off consecutive deliveries," Parthiv added.

Parthiv concluded by observing that Jaiswal respects the bowlers when they are bowling well and takes full advantage when they are under pressure. He added that the Mumbai batter scoring his fifth double century in just 22 first-class games showed his hunger for runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Yashasvi Jaiswal score at least one more double century in the remaining two Tests? Yes No 0 votes