"We are not seeing WWE" - Aakash Chopra lambasts England after loss in SA vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has criticized England for continuing their recent losing spree in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He wondered whether the England fans would be getting entertained after seeing their team lose repeatedly.

South Africa bundled England out for 179 in the final 2025 Champions Trophy Group B game in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. The Proteas then achieved the target with seven wickets and 20.5 overs to spare to hand Jos Buttler and company their third successive defeat in the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener questioned England's cricketing approach after their dismal run in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"England have the worst win percentage since the 2023 ODI World Cup. It's less than 25 percent. What are you doing? In every four games, you win just one. They talk so big that it seems like they are the world beaters, as though they would teach everyone how to play cricket and have the responsibility to make world cricket very entertaining," he said (12:30).

"However, who follows your cricket? It's the England spectators. How can you make it entertaining by losing every single day? You get beaten every day and say how entertaining it was. We are not seeing WWE. Even there, you feel good when your wrestler wins. Big names but hardly any performance," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be concerned after seeing Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt's performances in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He reckoned that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would be equally worried after watching Harry Brook's struggles against spin.

"They qualify for sure in all ICC events these days" - Aakash Chopra on South Africa's win in SA vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

South Africa topped Group B in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded South Africa for qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals.

"South Africa need to be spoken about because they have qualified. They qualify for sure in all ICC events these days. England won the toss and opted to bat first. Marco Jansen has height and bounce. He picked up three wickets. Look at their fielding. You can see Marco Jansen's two catches. After that, Lungi Ngidi's catch," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Proteas bowlers for ensuring their team reached the knockout stages of another ICC event.

"Then look at Keshav Maharaj's incredible slow bowling. Kagiso Rabada and Ngidi did their job and Wiaan Mulder is a very good all-rounder. No one is taking South Africa seriously. They should be among the top teams. They have reached the WTC final, the 2024 T20 World Cup final and the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals," Chopra observed.

Chopra also appreciated Rassie van der Dussen (72* off 87) and Heinrich Klaasen (64 off 56) for taking South Africa to a comprehensive win despite Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram's injury concerns.

"They got England all out for 179. After that, Tristan Stubbs came to open as Bavuma wasn't available. Markram got injured in the middle but they scored the runs. Rassie van der Dussen has scored back-to-back fifties. Heinrich Klaasen didn't play the first match and he scored runs here. South Africa won with plenty of overs and wickets to spare," he elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that South Africa's cricket is on an upward trajectory. He opined that the Proteas would soon end their ICC title drought.

