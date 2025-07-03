"We used to call Jaiswal 'Joe-Swal'" - RR coach recalls Indian youngster's obsession with Joe Root amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara revealed how Yashasvi Jaiswal forged a bond with Joe Root when they shared the dressing room during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise had roped in the English batter as a last-minute buy during the accelerated stage of the mini-auction.

Root played three matches in the season, but only availed the chance to bat once, that too at No.4. However, he played a massive role behind the scenes with all of his experience. Jaiswal, on the other hand, enjoyed his best-ever IPL campaign in 2023, scoring 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61, which included five half-centuries and a hundred.

Kumar Sangakkara revealed how the RR contingent came up with a nickname for the Indian youngster due to his fascination with Joe Root during the season.

"I think careers will come down, the span of careers will come down, and we are seeing it already, and I don't think it is going to be any different for Jaiswal. Especially when he has to manage his body, and his workload. But we had Joe Root at Rajasthan Royals, and we used to call Jaiswal 'Joe-Swal', because he never left Joe's side, soaking up everything," Sangakkara said on Sky Sports on Day 2 of the first Test.

"They were not talking, just T20, they were talking about everything, cricket and life, and he would sit, right next to Joe for about four hours every night, and just pester him with questions, or just open mouth listening to Rooty, and Rooty was absolutely brilliant in our environment," he added.

Sangakkara caught up with RR players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel on the field during the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

"It might be that someone like Jaiswal comes in and has an amazing series" - Joe Root's prediction ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

The spotlight was firmly cast on the opening batter amid Team India's transition. He passed with flying colors in Australia, and headed into the five-match series in England on the back of a decent 2025 IPL season and warm-up matches against England Lions.

"It might be that someone like (Yashasvi) Jaiswal comes in and has an amazing series, like he did against the West Indies, and goes to Australia and scores a hundred. Everyone’s journey is unique, but some people just take that little bit longer," Root had told Times of India in an interview.

The young opening batter has had a solid series in England so far, scoring a hundred and a fifty in his first three innings of the tour. He chipped in with a sublime 87 on Day 1 of the second Test, missing out on a hundred after nicking one to Jamie Smith off Ben Stokes' bowling.

