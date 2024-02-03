What happened on Day 2 of the 2nd IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Jasprit Bumrah (6/45) came up with a high-class exhibition of fast bowling to overcome Bazball on Day 2 of the second India vs England Test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 3. After England restricted India to 396 in their first innings despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden double ton, the visitors were 114/1 at one point in their reply.

Bumrah, with support from Kuldeep Yadav (3/71), however, derailed England’s innings as the visitors were held to 253 in 55.5 overs - India gaining a first-innings lead of 143 runs. The hosts went to stumps on Day 2 at 28/0 after five overs, having extended their lead to 171.

Earlier, England’s openers added 59 in under 11 overs, with Zak Crawley hammering Bumrah for four fours in the ninth over. Kuldeep got the crucial breakthrough for India, having Ben Duckett (21) caught at silly point with one that turned and bounced. At the other end, Crawley brought up an aggressive fifty, slog-sweeping the left-arm wrist-spinner for a maximum over midwicket.

It needed a brilliant diving catch from Shreyas Iyer to end Crawley’s knock for 76 off 78 balls. The England opener attempted to take on Axar Patel, but mistimed the delivery and the fielder did the rest. Bumrah took over from that point. He had Joe Root (5) caught at slip with a probing delivery and produced a sensational yorker to knock over last match hero Ollie Pope (23) as England went to tea at 155/4.

Expand Tweet

In the last session, Bumrah produced a nick from Jonny Bairstow (25) with another smart delivery outside off. Kuldeep then breached Ben Foakes’ defense and cleaned him up for 6. Rehan Ahmed (6) pulled a long hop from the same bowler straight to midwicket, where Gill took a good catch on rebound.

With wickets falling, England captain Ben Stokes decided to take the attack into the Indian camp and even launched Ravichandran Ashwin for a maximum. Bumrah, however, proved too good for Stokes (47) again.

Expand Tweet

The right-arm pacer got one to nip in from around the wicket. The ball sneaked under Stokes’ bat and knocked the off-stump, much to the disbelief of the England skipper. With the scalp, Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to claim 150 Test wickets.

The Indian fast bowler completed a much-deserved five-fer when Tom Hartley (21) nicked a pitched up delivery to slip. Bumrah had his sixth when he trapped James Anderson (6) leg before with one that nipped in sharply. After a solid start England lost nine wickets for 139 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal double ton takes India to 396

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings on 336/6, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 179 and Ashwin on 5. Ashwin scored a handy 20 before being caught behind off a wobble seam delivery from Anderson (3/47) that squared him up and took a faint edge.

Expand Tweet

Jaiswal brought up his double hundred in dominating fashion, sweeping Shoaib Bashir for six and four off consecutive deliveries. His brilliant knock ended on 209 off 290 falls as he failed in his attempt to take on Anderson.

Bumrah (6) and Mukesh Kumar (0) perished soon after to Rehan and Bashir respectively as England held India to under 400.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App