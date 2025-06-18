"What's the problem?" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana being retained ahead of Anshul Kamboj for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Harshit Rana's retention ahead of Anshul Kamboj for the Test series against England is not wrong. While acknowledging that Kamboj's first-class numbers are better, he pointed out that Rana hasn't performed too badly either in the limited games he has played.

Ad

India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Rana has been added to the 18-member Indian squad for the series opener.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rana's selection ahead of Kamboj, despite the latter's better record, need not be questioned.

"Anshul's numbers are looking much better. Whether it's against the England Lions or in first-class cricket, you will find that he has done much better. Harshit Rana has had a short career in first-class cricket. It's not a bad performance. If you look at it against the England Lions, of course, the numbers are slightly ordinary," Chopra said (8:25).

Ad

Trending

"If you look at it against Australia, again, four wickets at an average of 51, you don't really say that it's very good, but I will tell you something, both will get their chances. It's been heard that Harshit Rana might become the 19th member of this team. I would say let it happen. What's the problem? Let him play," he added.

Ad

Ad

Rana has picked up 48 wickets at an average of 27.79 in 13 first-class games. Kamboj has accounted for 79 dismissals at an average of 22.88 in 24 first-class matches.

"Let there be continuity" - Aakash Chopra on Harshit Rana being preferred over Anshul Kamboj

Harshit Rana has picked up four wickets at an average of 50.75 in two Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Harshit Rana deserved to be retained for the sake of continuity, highlighting that he fared well in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Perth.

Ad

"I am okay with it because continuity is sometimes more important than anything else in the world. So let there be continuity. Harshit Rana is a good bowler. He did well in Australia as well in the first match. Of course, the pink-ball Test match didn't go that good, but whenever he has gotten an opportunity, he is a good player," he said.

Ad

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Anshul Kamboj will also get his chance to play Test cricket if he remains fit.

"Anshul Kamboj is outstanding, I am not denying that. His numbers are excellent, and eventually his number will come as well because if you are a good fast bowler, whether it's today, tomorrow or day after tomorrow, your number will come for sure. Remain fit and you will definitely get a chance to play for India sometime or other," Chopra observed.

Rana registered figures of 1/99 in 27 overs in India A's first unofficial Test against the England Lions. Kamboj delivered a spell of 1/69 in 22 overs in that game and returned figures of 4/62 in 21 overs across two innings in the second match against the same opponents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news