"When does Joe Root make such mistakes?" - Saba Karim lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Saba Karim has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling a potent spell on Day 2 of the first Test against England. He noted that the ace seamer dismissed Joe Root by enticing the England batter to play a delivery he would have normally left.

Bumrah registered figures of 3/48 in 13 overs as England reached 209/3 in their first innings in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. India were bowled out for 471 in their first innings earlier in the day.

Reviewing the second day's play on Sony Sports, Saba praised Bumrah for delivering an immaculate spell, highlighting that the seamer dismissed Root by forcing him to play a delivery well outside the off-stump.

"He is going to be the key player whenever he bowls. He knows very well which ball to bowl when and to whom. The way he dismissed Joe Root, he had come for his third spell, and he came because he knew that it would be advantage India if they got Joe Root's wicket today (Saturday), and he did that," he said.

"It seemed like he induced Joe Root. He is such a great batter, has scored more than 13,000 Test runs, and you even forced him to play a distant delivery. Why did Joe Root feel that he could play that ball? How far the bat was from his body. When does Joe Root make such mistakes?" the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

Saba pointed out that Bumrah virtually controls the proceedings when he has the ball in his hand.

"However, he is Jasprit Bumrah. So there is pressure on Joe Root as well, that he has to play out that spell as he would bowl a maximum of two or three overs, and he picked up such a big wicket in such a short window. He has done such deeds repeatedly. Jasprit Bumrah writes the script, directs it, and acts as well," he observed.

Jasprit Bumrah had Zak Crawley (4 off 6) caught by Karun Nair at first slip before casting Ben Duckett (62 off 94). He then had Joe Root (28 off 58) caught by Nair at first slip for his third wicket of the day.

"He couldn't write the last line properly" - Saba Karim on no-ball costing Jasprit Bumrah Harry Brook's wicket on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Harry Brook was caught at midwicket off a Jasprit Bumrah no-ball. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim was asked about Jasprit Bumrah being denied a fourth wicket due to a no-ball.

"He couldn't write just the last line properly. What a sharp bouncer it was. Harry Brook was also surprised. He is a batter who figures out very quickly how to play. Mohammed Siraj had taken the catch, and he can ask Bumrah why he bowled a no-ball," he responded.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Harry Brook's lucky escape could prove costly for India.

"Bumrah might also be feeling that it was a massive moment in the match. If Harry Brook isn't dismissed early tomorrow (Sunday), the scales might tilt towards England. Bumrah did whatever was required, although this shouldn't have happened in the end," Saba observed.

Harry Brook is yet to open his account. He will have Ollie Pope (100* off 131), who too got a life when he was dropped on 60 by Yashasvi Jaiswal off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, as his batting partner at the start of Day 3.

