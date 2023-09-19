"When he turns up for Australia, he is a different beast altogether" - Abhinav Mukund picks Adam Zampa as one of the two biggest threats for India

Abhinav Mukund believes Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc will pose the biggest challenge for India from the Australian bowling attack.

The two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Friday, September 22. While Australia have picked a full-strength squad for the series, India have rested four of their main players for the first two ODIs.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Mukund was asked whether Starc and Zampa are the biggest threats for India in Australia's bowling department, to which he responded:

"Most definitely, I think Zampa and Starc are going to be the biggest threats for India as far as I am concerned. Zampa has not necessarily bowled well in India when he has played in the IPL but when he turns up for Australia, he is a different beast altogether."

The former Indian opener reckons the presence of a formidable seam-bowling attack makes Zampa more effective when he plays for Australia. He explained:

"I think that's because of the way he is used and also the protection he has in terms of all those seamers around him. If we have got Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, I think Adam Zampa's role becomes even more crucial."

Zampa has picked up 139 wickets at an acceptable economy rate of 5.51 in 83 ODIs. He has accounted for 31 dismissals at an economy rate of 5.56 in 19 ODIs against the Men in Blue.

"It's important that someone takes him on" - Abhinav Mukund wants India to attack Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa was taken to the cleaners in the fourth ODI of Australia's recent series against South Africa.

While observing that Adam Zampa has enjoyed success against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom will not play the first two ODIs, Abhinav Mukund urged the Indian batters to play aggressively against the leg-spinner. He said:

"He has always bowled well against India. He has bowled well against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but it's important that someone takes him on. The questions have been posed more often than not and the answers have been quite sedate."

While pointing out that Zampa does not have too many tricks in his arsenal, the cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that he and Mitchell Starc are the Australian bowlers India need to be wary of. He elaborated:

"I feel India should take on Zampa a bit more, understand that he is not a big turner of the ball. He has brought in a variation of a googly in the last two or three years but it's more a top-spinner like how Yuzvendra Chahal bowls it. But I feel Zampa and Starc are the two biggest threats as far as India is concerned."

Starc has picked up 219 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.11 in 110 ODIs. The left-arm pacer has snared 25 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07 in 16 ODIs against India.

