"Why should batters have all the fun?" - Ravi Bishnoi makes a hilarious reference to his Instagram reel after cameo in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a fun reference to his Instagram reel which said, 'why should batters have all the fun?' after playing an unexpected role with the willow in India's two-wicket win over England in the second T20I in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Bishnoi scored an unbeaten nine off five balls, which included two crucial fours, as the hosts registered a tense win.

Chasing a target of 166 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, India were 146-8 after 17 overs. Tilak Varma (72* off 55) played a terrific knock to take the Men in Blue home. However, he got some crucial support from Bishnoi, who flicked Brydon Carse for a four through midwicket and then got an outside edge off Liam Livingstone, which went through backward point for another boundary.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Bishnoi reflected on his cameo. Asked about his two boundaries, he humorously replied:

Trending

"Today I posted a reel on Instagram - 'Why should batters have all the fun?' When the slip came in, I knew they were trying to dismiss me with leg-spin. I tried to go over covers but I got a lucky four."

On a serious note, he admitted that his job was to give Varma as much strike as possible and not try any needless strokes. Hailing his senior batting partner, the 24-year-old leg-spinner commented:

"One of the best innings in T20s. Wickets were falling, it wasn't an easy wicket and if you look at their bowling attack, they had all the big names. He's been doing this for the last 2-3 months. He got two hundred in South Africa, he's playing well in the domestic arena as well, we knew something big was coming. He's doing really well now."

Varma struck four fours and five sixes in his splendid knock as India recovered from a shocking batting collapse to get past the finish line in 19.2 overs. Fittingly, the southpaw hit the winning boundary off Jamie Overton's bowling.

Ravi Bishnoi was economical with the ball in hand

Earlier, Bishnoi went wicketless in his four overs, but conceded only 27 runs. India bowled first after winning the toss for the second game in a row. The Men in Blue held England to 165-9 in Chennai as Axar Patel (2-32) and Varun Chakravarthy (2-38) again starred with the ball. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with one wicket each.

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news