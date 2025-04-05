Why is Faf du Plessis not playing today’s CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain Faf du Plessis failed to make it to the playing XI in their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. At the toss, DC captain Axar Patel confirmed that the opener was unfit. Sameer Rizvi has replaced him in the playing XI.

The development comes as a setback for the Capitals since du Plessis smashed a quickfire 50 runs off 27 balls as his team beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last game. The swashbuckling batter has 4650 runs in 147 IPL games, including 38 half-centuries.

Axar Patel told Ravi Shastri at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“Faf is not fit for this game, Sameer Rizvi is playing.”

Rizvi has 55 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 117.02 in the IPL. Overall, he has 48 runs in 23 T20 innings, comprising two half-centuries. The UP batter recently smashed a century against Vidarbha in List-A cricket. He amassed 134 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 136.73 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season.

DC opt to bat against CSK in IPL 2025 clash

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat against CSK in the IPL 2025 clash. Justifying his decision, Axar said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“We are going to bat first. Feels like there'll be help for the bowlers. Expect it to get slower as the game progresses.”

The Capitals will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins following their victories over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SRH. They beat CSK by 20 runs in their last meeting last season.

Meanwhile, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Super Kings have made two changes to their playing XI following their loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game. Devon Conway has replaced Jamie Overton, while Rahul Tripathi made way for Mukesh Choudhary. The duo will look to change CSK’s fortunes, who've managed a solitary win in their first three games.

