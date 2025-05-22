Why are Gujarat Titans wearing lavender jersey in today’s GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) will don a lavender jersey in their IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, May 22, for cancer awareness. This happens to be the third year that GT will wear this jersey, after starting the initiative in 2023.
In a press release issued by the franchise, GT skipper Shubman Gill expressed his sentiments, saying the jersey was their way of showing solidarity with those fighting against cancer and honor their fighting spirit. He said:
"As athletes, we recognize the platform we have to influence change. Wearing these lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer warriors and honouring their resilience. We believe that through awareness and education, we can empower individuals to take charge of their health and contribute to a future where cancer is no longer a formidable foe."
Gujarat Titans have formerly donned this jersey in games against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024. They won the game in 2023 by 34 runs, while their 2024 game was washed out due to incessant rain.
Gujarat Titans will be hoping for wins in their next two games
Gujarat Titans are currently sitting atop the IPL 2025 points table, having won nine out of their 12 games and registered 18 points. They are also in a hot run of form, winning four of their last five games. In their most recent match against Delhi Capitals, the Shubman Gill-led outfit chased down 205 without breaking a sweat, cruising home to a 10-wicket win.
GT will hope to hold onto the top spot, for which the games against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings hold high importance. Should they get to 20 points by winning one of the two remaining contests, they will more or less seal their place in Qualifier 1, which will be played on May 29.
