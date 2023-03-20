"Why don't they practice?" - Danish Kaneria on India's woes against left-arm pacers

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Team India batters haven't upped their game against left-arm pacers despite repeated failures.

He pointed out how the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi have troubled the Men in Blue batters in recent years. Kaneria urged the Indian players to practice against left-arm fast bowlers.

Summing up India's surrender to Starc in the second ODI on Sunday, here's what Kaneira stated on his YouTube channel:

"The Indian batters have a lot of trouble negating left-arm pacers. Why don't they practice? We have seen how the likes of Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi have troubled them in the past. Mitchell Starc has done that too. It isn't easy when a left-arm fast bowler is bringing the ball back in."

While the pitch at Visakhapatnam was expected to favor the batters, Starc, with his fiery spell, ran through India's star-studded top order. The seamer picked up five wickets, claiming his ninth fifer in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Co. fell like nine pins in the encounter, getting bundled out for just 117 runs, thus registering their lowest-ever ODI total against Australia at home.

Kaneria noted that the home team's batting was below par in the opening ODI as well. The 42-year-old questioned the batters' approach, opining that most of them approached the match as a T20 game, adding:

"Indian batters should be criticized. They were not up to the mark in the previous match as well, and KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja saved the blushes for India. If Virat Kohli too had gotten out early, they would not have even crossed the 100-run mark.

"They will have to step up as the Asia Cup and the World Cup are just around the corner. What were they doing? All the batters were just flashing hard. Was it a T20 match?"

While the Rohit Sharma-led side struggled to get going with the bat, the Australian batters looked at ease during the run chase. Mitchell Marsh (66*) and Travis Head (51*) hit quick-fire half-centuries to chase down the target in just 11 overs, handing India their biggest defeat in the format in terms of balls to spare.

"Missed a trick by not having an extra pacer" - Danish Kaneria highlights India's tactical error

Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel replaced right-arm seamer Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI for the second ODI against Australia.

Kaneria claimed it was the wrong move. He emphasized that instead of Axar, tearaway quick Umran Malik should have been given the nod, considering the nature of the pitch.

The former cricketer elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya should have been brought into the attack earlier. This wasn't a wicket that would aid the spinners. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, all proved to be quite expensive. India missed a trick by not having an extra pacer. They should have definitely played Umran Malik on this wicket."

Australia leveled the three-match series 1-1 after their comprehensive victory. The third and final fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

