"Why would you want to touch him?" - Aakash Chopra on changes to India's XI for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra believes India should persist with KL Rahul and the other batters and not look to give chances to the likes of Ishan Kishan in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. The final game of the three-match series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will head into the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead, having won the first two ODIs in Guwahati and Kolkata.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the possible changes in India's playing XI for the inconsequential ODI. As for choosing between Rahul and Kishan as the keeper-batter, he said:

"KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeeper-batters. KL Rahul has done well, not only now but in the last 12 months in ODI cricket. So why would you want to touch him? I feel you should stick with him, which means Ishan Kishan does not play."

The former Indian opener feels the Men in Blue should not make any other changes in the batting lineup either, reasoning:

"Neither Rohit nor Kohli are playing T20s, so the places are opening up in any case. If you want to give chances to someone, you can give them there instead of here. There is neither any need nor any scope for changes in the batting."

Chopra doesn't see Washington Sundar replacing Axar Patel in the XI, explaining:

"Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel are the all-rounders. Axar is not playing in the next series, he has got some family commitments. So I see him playing this game, which means Washington Sundar might not play this match as well."

The reputed commentator pointed out that both Kishan and Sundar can play in the ODIs against New Zealand as Rahul and Axar are unavailable for the series. However, he added that Sundar could play the third ODI against the Lankan Lions if the team management opts to give Hardik Pandya a break.

"Only one of Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep can play" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be competing for the wrist-spinner's position. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra reckons the team management might have a tough call to choose between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav if the former is fit and available, elaborating:

"In bowling, Yuzi Chahal didn't play the last match. Kuldeep played and became the Player of the Match. The last time when he became Player of the Match, he was dropped for the next match. That's the only thing that I see else he should play. Only one of Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep can play as Axar is the other spinner."

Chopra doesn't see Arshdeep Singh replacing any of the incumbent pacers in the playing XI, stating:

"After that, Shami, Siraj and Umran Malik were the three fast bowlers. Arshdeep Singh's name is also there in this team but how will he play? I feel it will be an almost cut, copy and paste team, just that the team management will have the headache to choose between Yuzi and Kuldeep."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Gautam Gambhir said, "Arshdeep Singh should replace Mohammad Shami in the final ODI. Shami has to bowl tough overs in the BGT, so give him some rest". Gautam Gambhir said, "Arshdeep Singh should replace Mohammad Shami in the final ODI. Shami has to bowl tough overs in the BGT, so give him some rest".

Arshdeep is not part of the Indian squad for the ODI series against the Kiwis. The left-arm seamer might get to play Sunday's game in such a scenario, with either Mohammed Shami or Umran Malik being given a break.

