Will MS Dhoni play today’s IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener is being billed as a clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and his Gujarat Titans (GT) counterpart Hardik Pandya. However, on the eve of the first match of the season, doubts arose over Dhoni’s availability for the much-hyped clash.

According to a report in The Indian Express, MSD is unlikely to feature in CSK’s opening match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The report claimed that the CSK skipper has been struggling with a niggle in his left knee and is in some discomfort.

As such, the Indian legend might not push himself too much as the franchise does not have too many keeping options. The 41-year-old did not bat in the nets on Thursday, March 30.

Even as rumors of Dhoni’s possible absence from CSK’s opening match started doing the rounds, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanthan dismissed all injury concerns surrounding the captain. He told PTI:

"As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 per cent playing. I don't know about any other development."

In case, the CSK legend is unavailable for the IPL 2023 opener, New Zealand batter Devon Conway or Ambati Rayudu could keep wickets. Chennai Super Kings do not have any other keeping options available in their camp.

Speaking of captaincy, England all-rounder Ben Stokes looks to be the most suitable replacement. There have been reports that Stokes could take over as CSK leader once the current captain retires.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has led Maharashtra in domestic cricket, could be another option Chennai Super Kings could consider.

Will IPL 2023 be MS Dhoni’s last?

The 2023 season is likely to be Dhoni’s last in the IPL. However, the legend himself is yet to make an official announcement about it. The likes of Shane Watson and even Indian captain Rohit Sharma have stated that Dhoni is fit enough to play for another couple of seasons.

At a press conference a couple of days ago, Rohit commented:

“I don’t know if it’s his last season. I have been hearing this for the last 2-3 years. He is fit enough. He is still playing. He will continue to play.”

Prior to that, sharing his views on his former IPL teammate, Watson told ANI:

"I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well.”

Dhoni has featured in 234 IPL matches, scoring 4978 at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 135.20.

