"It will be a problem if you make a road" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's prospects of reaching the WTC final

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan have an excellent chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final if they do not prepare unresponsive pitches for their home Tests.

Pakistan are currently placed joint-second alongside Sri Lanka in the WTC points table, only behind leaders Australia. They played the table-toppers on a benign track in the recently concluded first Test in Rawalpindi, with neither side having any chance of forcing a result.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was optimistic of Pakistan's chances of making the WTC final if they play on better surfaces. He elaborated:

"Pakistan are currently playing a series against Australia. You have drawn one match. It will be a problem if you make a road but otherwise - Australia, England and New Zealand - these are their home encounters. They can get a lot of points if they are slightly brave."

The former India opener pointed out that none of the visiting teams would have a chance to beat Pakistan if the hosts are brave enough to prepare sporty pitches. Aakash Chopra explained:

"England will not be able to beat Pakistan in Pakistan, nor will New Zealand. I don't think even Australia can beat them. So take a chance, if they do that, they have a good chance. They have already won against Bangladesh and have to play two Tests against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. You can defeat them there."

While acknowledging that Pakistan should have won the away Test series in West Indies, Aakash Chopra added that the drawn series was not too bad a result for the visitors.

Aakash Chopra on Australia's prospects of making the WTC final

Australia trounced England in their only completed series in the current WTC cycle

Speaking about Australia, Aakash Chopra reckons Pat Cummins' side will win both their remaining series at home. He observed:

"Australia is No. 1 but they also have many series left. They have three Test matches against South Africa at home, it will not be easy but it is at home. Against West Indies at home, they will get full points and they will win the series against South Africa as well."

The renowned commentator feels Australia are nicely placed to reach the WTC final. Chopra said:

"They have four away Test matches against India. When they come here, we will beat them. They have two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. They can defeat them there. Australia is looking really good although they have played only one series and were playing on a road in Pakistan."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the drawn first Test against Pakistan will also work in Australia's favor as the visitors were expected to come up short in Pakistan.

