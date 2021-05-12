WTC final: "It can work in our favor as well"- R Sridhar on India's lack of preparation ahead of NZ clash

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has admitted that his side have no choice but to hit the ground running when they arrive in England.

The coach pointed out how India may benefit from having their backs against the wall when they take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

India are due to fly out to England in the first week of June. The team will be part of a bio-bubble in India before that, but it is unclear whether they will get adequate time to adapt to the conditions and practice outdoors once they arrive in the UK.

Speaking to PTI, R Sridhar explained how a lack of preparation can sometimes bring the best out of players.

"Sometimes it can work in our favour as well because that way you're mentally more ready. It's like playing with an injury sometimes when you're injured, you tend to concentrate a little better. Sometimes when you're a little under-prepared, you tend to focus more and maybe that will bring the best out of us as well so that is the kind of mindset we are going in with," said Sridhar.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Bio-bubble requirements and quarantine restrictions mean it is unclear whether India will have to serve a hard or soft quarantine once they arrive in the UK.

With IPL 2021 postponed midway through, Team India regulars would have been out of action for over a month when they take on New Zealand in the WTC final.

Calling on Team India to be mentally smart, R Sridhar advised players to use their experience to come up to speed quickly once they get a chance.

“It's time to be mentally smart, we have a very experienced team going into going to the final. Each guy is capable of adapting to the situation. They have played against New Zealand and played in England. So, I think that experience will count and we will have to come to the fore, because we really can't plan as to how many sessions we want because we only have to take what is given to us," Sridhar suggested.

Bharat Arun admits India have to work around schedule restrictions

While India will arrive in England on the backfoot, New Zealand will prepare for the WTC final with a two-Test series against England.

Team India bowling coach Bharat Arun admitted the added match practice will benefit New Zealand, but was confident about his side’s preparation despite the handicap.

See, it is definitely an advantage for them, the getting used to English conditions and things like that. But then we'll have to recall (our past experience) in England. You know, bring about the experience of the players and the support staff, to make our plans, the scheduling is such that this is what it is. You have to work around that," Arun said.

India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final on June 18 in Southampton. They will then enjoy more than a month off before locking horns with England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.