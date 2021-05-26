WTC final: [Watch] Washington Sundar shares a video of his messy room

Washington Sundar recently posted a clip of his messy hotel room, where he is currently quarantining ahead of the England tour. Sundar revealed how he seemingly could not arrange the various things in his room properly.

The Indian all-rounder asked the following question to his fans while sharing a video of his room through an Instagram story on Wednesday:

"Is my room messier than yours?"

Washington Sundar also played the popular song, My Life Be Like, in the background of his Instagram story. Here is the clip that Sundar shared.

Washington Sundar is quarantining with the rest of the Indian Test squad in Mumbai at the moment. After their hard quarantine in Mumbai, the squad will fly to the United Kingdom and begin preparation for their upcoming matches against New Zealand and England.

The Indian cricket team will first take on the Black Caps in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final from June 18 to 22. Virat Kohli and his men will rest for a month before taking the field against England in a 5-match Test series scheduled to take place from August 4 to September 14.

Washington Sundar made his Test debut earlier this year

Washington Sundar has played a couple of match-winning knocks for his country in his brief Test career.

Washington Sundar received his maiden cap in the Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this year. The all-rounder starred in the Indian cricket team's historic win, scoring 84 runs and scalping four wickets in the match.

Sundar also played three Tests against England at home, aggregating 181 runs at a brilliant average of 90.50. The Tamil Nadu-based player has made significant contributions with the bat in the game's most extended format so far. It will be interesting to see if he can continue his good form in the English conditions.