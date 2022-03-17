"The England Test could be a tough exam" - Rajkumar Sharma says it is very easy for Team India to reach the WTC final

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons the remaining Test against England could be Team India's only stumbling block in their quest to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The last Test of India's five-match series against England was postponed as the visitors were wary of taking the field after a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp. The Indian team have a 2-1 lead going into the final match of the series, to be played later this year.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about India's chances of making the WTC final. He responded:

"India has a very good chance. Seeing their current form, I feel it is very easy for India to reach the final. The England Test could be a tough exam but other than that, I feel India can win the other six Tests easily."

The former first-class cricketer reckons Team India will start as the favorites against Australia and Bangladesh. Sharma observed:

"Australia will also come to India and play and it will not be easy for Australia. India has a very good chance of beating them and Bangladesh."

India will host Australia in a four-match Test series early next year. Apart from the one Test in England, Rohit Sharma's side will take on Bangladesh in a two-Test series away from home.

"Rohit Sharma's thinking is absolutely correct" - Rajkumar Sharma on Team India taking it one match at a time

Rohit Sharma started his tenure as Team India's Test skipper on a winning note [P/C: BCCI]

Rajkumar Sharma was also asked about Rohit Sharma saying that the Indian team will take one step at a time and not look too far ahead. He replied:

"Rohit's thinking is absolutely correct, that you see one game at a time and don't think about winning all seven matches, you plan for one-one match and prepare for that and keep on winning that and moving forward."

The current Delhi coach concluded by saying that Team India will need to be at the top of their game to clean sweep the Aussies on home soil. Sharma elaborated:

"Generally, if you see a distant goal, you waver in between and this is a good chance for India that Australia is playing in India only. It will not be that easy to whitewash them because Australia is an excellent team and India will have to play good cricket if we want to beat them 4-0."

Team India pipped Australia by a 2-1 margin the last time they hosted the Kangaroos in a Test series. The Aussies will also be baying for revenge after back-to-back Test series losses against India on their home soil.

