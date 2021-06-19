WTC Final: IND vs NZ Rain Update: Southampton weather today, June 19

The excitement over the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Friday turned out to be a damp squib. The entire opening day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain, and conditions were cloudy throughout.

Even before the game began, there were concerns over the Southampton weather, as the prediction for Day 1 of the WTC final was not great. With the first day producing no play, fans and players will be hoping for better luck on Day 2.

There is some good news on the weather front in Southampton. The forecast for Saturday predicts partial sunshine, although a couple of showers are expected in the afternoon. If the sun indeed comes out in Southampton, it will significantly increase the chances of getting some play on Day 2. The cloud cover, too is expected to be on the lower side (45%).

After a dull Day 1 in Southampton, cricket lovers will be looking forward to some bright news on Saturday.

When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

What is the weather forecast for Southampton for the last three days of the Test?

The weather forecast for the upcoming days of the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton is not great, though. There is significant chance of rain, and cloud cover will likely be a constant presence.

While Day 2 could provide some relief from wet weather, rain is likely to have a significant impact on proceedings on Day 3 in Southampton. The forecast is for a cloudy day with intermittent spells of rain. Not much respite can be expected on Day 4 as well, with rain and a heavy cloud cover of 95% predicted.

On Day 5 in Southampton, the weather forecast says that it will be 'breezy in the morning' and 'mostly cloudy with a couple of showers' during the day. The cloud cover will be prominent at 76%.

The ICC does have a Reserve Day for the WTC final, which could come in handy considering the unrelenting weather predictions in Southampton. In an irony of sorts, no rain has been predicted on the Reserve Day (June 23), and the sun is likely to be out as well.

Would the Reserve Day be used in the Southampton Test?

With the opening day of the Southampton Test getting washed out, fans must be wondering whether the Reserve Day would automatically come into play. However, that is not going to be the case.

With rain all day in Southampton, the most important decision of the day was shoes or no shoes on the way back from lunch? #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/2rtrrIJi43 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2021

According to an ANI report, match officials are likely to take a call on the Reserve Day on Day 5 of the Test. A source told the news agency in this regard:

"The Reserve Day will come into play when the match officials say, likely on Day Five when they know it is needed."

While releasing the playing conditions for the WTC final last month, the ICC had said:

"The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day."

If the Southampton Test ends in a draw or a tie, both India and New Zealand will be crowned the joint winners of the WTC.

