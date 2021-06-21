WTC Final: IND vs NZ Rain Update: Southampton weather today, June 21

Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Sunday saw some proper Test cricket with few very interruptions.

The day began with the Test finely balanced, but by the end of it, New Zealand were firmly in control. India resumed their innings in Southampton at 146 for 3 but collapsed to 217 all out. In response, the Black Caps batted with authority and ended Day in 3 in command at 101 for 2.

The weather forecast for Day 4 of the WTC final in Southampton is not very bright. The prediction is for periods of rain with the possibility of cloud cover throughout the day. The day temperature will be rather cold at 14 degrees Celsius.

India’s bowlers will hope to make better use of the surface if the overcast conditions persist. The chances of a result in the WTC final could be determined by how much play is possible on Day 4 in Southampton.

Plenty of wickets on the third day of the ICC World Test Championship Final, but in between all that was some gorgeous batting, and a few emotions.



Your @OPPOIndia Batting Highlights for the day

The weather forecast for Day 5 of the WTC final again points towards possible interruptions. The prediction says it will be ‘mostly cloudy with a couple of showers’. Cloud cover is likely to be more than 85%.

Kyle Jamieson, openers put New Zealand in command in Southampton

When Day 3 of the Southampton Test began, New Zealand knew that they could not allow India to reach a total in the region of 275-300, given the overcast conditions.

Kyle Jamieson struck a massive blow when he trapped Indian captain Virat Kohli leg before with an incoming delivery. Kohli reviewed the decision but was caught in front and walked back without adding to his overnight score of 44.

Rishabh Pant (4) tried to take on the tall pacer but only managed to edge one to slip. Ajinkya Rahane fell one short of his fifty, swatting a short ball from Neil Wagner to square leg. Ravichandran Ashwin batted well for his 22 but could not carry on as India reached lunch at 211 for 7.

The end came swiftly for India in the post-lunch session, as Jamieson sent back Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off consecutive deliveries to complete a five-for. Trent Boult then had Ravindra Jadeja (15) caught down leg as India collapsed in stunning fashion in Southampton.

As many as nine wickets fell on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship 2021 – @bookingcom brings you some of the best 👇



Spoiler: Kyle Jamieson features heavily in it

New Zealand openers Tom Latham (30) and Devon Conway (54) batted with resolve to add 70 runs for the opening wicket. Although both were dismissed by the close of play, they laid the foundation for a solid first-innings total.

