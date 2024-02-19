"Worry for them going into the next 2 Tests is the bowling attack" - Sanjay Manjrekar on England's chances after 3rd Test defeat

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has called England's bowling attack a major worry ahead of the final two Tests of the five-match series.

Barring Jack Leach, England's spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Shoaib Bashir had an experience of playing only one Test between them. Further adding to their woes has been Leach's injury sustained in the opening Test that saw him ruled out of the rest of the series.

While the visitors won the first Test admirably, their bowling has come unstuck against the young Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz Khan over the last two games.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after India's massive 434-run win in the third Test, Manjrekar pointed to England's inexperienced attack as a cause of concern.

"I respect England's approach and they are doing the world of Test cricket a great good, not just the team. But the worry for them going into the next 2 Tests is the bowling attack. The big takeaway on Day 4 was how their bowling was massacred by young Indian batters with hardly any Test experience," said Manjrekar [1:29].

"Felt at the end of the 2nd Test the biggest problem England will face will be with their inexperienced spinners, who have done phenomenally well. But just too much of a burden to carry for these young shoulders with hardly any first-class experience. And that side of English cricket I don't see anything dramatic happening, don't see them suddenly getting India 150 all-out. Don't see their spinners doing that and can't see India giving them rank turners that other opposition teams have got," he said [1:58].

Jaiswal has scored two double centuries thus far in the series, while Gill has registered 104 and 91 in two of his last three innings.

The margin of victory in the third Test was India's highest in their history by runs as they took a 2-1 series in the best-of-five affair.

"Their bowling will keep allowing India to come back in the game" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar felt England's batting remains dangerous, but their inexperienced spin-bowling department will ensure India come back into the contest even when behind the eight-ball.

The hosts bludgeoned the English attack for 445 in the first innings of the third Test and followed that with 430/4 in under 100 overs in the second innings.

"England batting will continue to be dangerous but their bowling will keep allowing India to come back in the game. That's where India looks a little more secure," said Manjrekar [2:32].

The action now shifts to Ranchi for the penultimate Test as India looks to seal another home series win, starting Friday, February 23.

