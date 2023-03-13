WTC 2023: How India qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand’s thrilling win over Sri Lanka

India qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a pulsating finish to the first Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday, March 13.

The only way Sri Lanka could have qualified for the WTC final was if they won both the Tests against New Zealand and if India failed to beat Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the India-Australia Test seems to be heading for a draw on a flat surface, it won’t make much of a difference as the hosts have qualified for the WTC final at The Oval, with Sri Lanka failing to beat New Zealand in the Christchurch Test. The result means the Lankans will not be able to finish ahead of India in ICC WTC table 2021-23.

Having been set a challenging target of 285, New Zealand resumed their second innings on 28/1. Former captain Kane Williamson scored a superb hundred, remaining unbeaten on 121 off 194 balls, smashing 11 fours and a six. Williamson and Daryl Mitchell (81 off 86) added 142 runs for the fourth wicket to set the platform for a famous Kiwi chase.

ICC @ICC



They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the



More: India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!More: bit.ly/4226cMl India have qualified for the World Test Championship final!They'll take on Australia at The Oval for the #WTC23 mace!More: bit.ly/4226cMl https://t.co/ghOOL4oVZB

New Zealand lost a few wickets in quick succession towards the end, but Williamson scampered a bye off the last ball to ensure a famous win for the team and WTC final qualification for India.

Poll : 0 votes