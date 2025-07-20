"You already have a lot of power" - Uncapped CSK star reveals MS Dhoni's advice to him after debut innings in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has shared words of wisdom from skipper MS Dhoni while thanking the team management for backing him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 26-year-old said the franchise gave him the liberty to play freely, which brought the best out of him. The swashbuckling batter also revealed Dhoni’s message after he got out while playing a rash shot on his debut, following a quickfire 31 runs off 11 balls, comprising four sixes and one boundary.

Ad

Urvil Patel told the GC Podcast YouTube Channel:

“20:14 – There was a strong instruction that I would play three matches. They asked me to play like I did in trial matches. As a player, I also need freehand. I got the opportunity that I wanted. It was the best option for me.”

“22:30 – Mahi bhai told me just one thing. He didn’t say whether I did right or wrong. He told me when I got out, ‘You tried hard at the shot, it would have gone for 6 or 4 if you had played it safe.’ From the next match, play it safe, not try too hard, ‘You already have a lot of power.’ Somewhere, others also appreciated me,” he added.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“It provides clarity” – Urvil Patel on his first interaction with MS Dhoni after joining CSK in IPL 2025

Urvil Patel spoke about his first impression of MS Dhoni after joining CSK as a replacement for injured wicketkeeper Vansh Bedi in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. He said in the same video:

“29:06 – Mahi bhai stays simple, congratulates a newcomer. He says, ‘Do what you’ve been doing. Don’t think much.’ I haven’t much, as I see you play matches, I’ll share inputs. It provides clarity.”

Ad

Urvil returned with scores of 31 (11), 0, and 37 (19) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively, in three matches for the Super Kings in IPL 2025.

Notably, the Gujarat batter holds the record for the fastest T20 ton by an Indian player, smashing a 28-ball century against Tripura in 2024. He will be looking to go from strength to strength with the bat next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More