"You dismiss people very quickly" - Aakash Chopra lauds Varun Chakaravarthy's spell in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Varun Chakaravarthy for bowling a penetrative spell in the third T20I against England in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. He pointed out that the mystery spinner has stood out in his second stint with the Indian T20I side.

Chakaravarthy registered figures of 5/24 in four overs as England posted 171/9 after being asked to bat first. However, his spell went in vain as the visitors restricted the Men in Blue to 145/9 in the chase to register a 26-run win, their first victory in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Chakaravarthy for making a terrific comeback to the Men in Blue's T20I side against all odds.

"Varun Chakaravarthy - how well he is doing. Firstly, a comeback is more difficult than a debut. It's more difficult because you get the leeway on debut. When you are playing your first match, everyone says that you should do well and you deserve a chance as you have done well in domestic cricket," he said (5:30).

"Even if one or two matches go bad, you say it's fine, and ask for more chances to be given as he is a small kid. However, when you are dropped and then return, everyone is sitting with a lens to find mistakes, that he is still the same, and has been seen earlier as well. So you dismiss people very quickly," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up 27 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, in 10 matches since his return. He added that the second-best Indian bowler in this period has taken at least 10-12 wickets fewer than him.

"Sanju Samson took an excellent catch of Jos Buttler" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy's first wicket in the 3rd T20I

Jos Buttler was ruled caught behind after a review. [P/C: BCCI]

Reflecting on Varun Chakaravarthy's spell in Tuesday's game, Aakash Chopra noted that the spinner dismissed Jos Buttler with Sanju Samson's help before getting rid of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton off successive deliveries.

"Sanju Samson took an excellent catch of Jos Buttler. He (Chakaravarthy) bowled a seam-up delivery because there was pressure as he was getting hit this time. After that, two Jamies were dismissed off two balls. One in the deep and the other saw the ball hitting his stumps," he said (6:20) in the same video.

While acknowledging that Chakaravarthy has been slightly fortunate at times, he added that it was par for the course.

"He was on a hat-trick. He didn't get a hat-trick, but he still picked up five wickets. He has been outstanding since he made his comeback. In every video, we say he is bowling slightly slower. He was slightly lucky as well as he got wickets even on half-trackers, but this is the way it is. At times, good balls are hit for sixes," Chopra observed.

After dismissing Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, and Jamie Overton, Varun Chakaravarthy had Brydon Carse caught by Tilak Varma at deep square leg. He then castled Jofra Archer with his final delivery to complete his five-wicket haul.

