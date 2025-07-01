“You can't drop a player after just one game” - Former India cricketer backs Sai Sudharsan, suggests four changes for 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has backed Sai Sudharsan to retain his place in the playing XI, while recommending four additional changes to India’s lineup for the second Test of the five-match series against England. The match is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

On the eve of the match, Tuesday, July 1, the 44-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel (@harbhajanturbanatorsingh996), where he backed the same top five as in the first Test. He named Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers, voiced his support for Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, and retained skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Singh said:

“I believe some changes are necessary. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul should open the innings. Sai Sudharsan deserves another chance — you can’t drop a player after just one game. I feel he should be backed and given a place in the XI. Shubman Gill should continue at number four. Rishabh Pant, who scored centuries in both innings, should bat at number five. We hope he continues his good form in this match as well.”

Harbhajan also named Nitish Kumar Reddy in his probable playing XI, highlighting the youngster’s impressive performance against Australia during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He further backed the inclusion of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, praising the latter’s ability to pick up crucial wickets. Additionally, Harbhajan included uncapped Arshdeep Singh as the third seam option alongside Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Harbhajan said:

“At number six, I’d bring in Nitish Reddy — he can bowl a bit and his batting has been excellent. He held the lower order together during the series in Australia. I believe Nitish has the technique and temperament required at this level. You might argue Karun Nair also got just one chance, but considering the team’s needs, Nitish seems a better fit. At number seven, either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar should play. I would slightly prefer Washington Sundar, especially since I’ve included Arshdeep Singh at number eleven.”

“At number eight, Kuldeep Yadav should play — he provides a different kind of wicket-taking option. In the last match, England chased 380 runs — clearly showing our bowling lacked bite. Even though we scored 471, England matched that and went on to win the match on Day 5 — which is a big statement in Test cricket. So, changes in the bowling department are essential. With Bumrah unavailable, Kuldeep should be brought in — he can turn the ball both ways. At number nine, Prasidh Krishna should be the fast bowler. Mohammed Siraj at ten and Arshdeep Singh at eleven,” he continued.

Harbhajan Singh’s India Playing XI for the 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh.

India to create history if they level the series in the 2nd Test

India’s new Test era under Shubman Gill didn’t begin on the ideal note, as they suffered a five-wicket defeat while defending a target of 371 in the opening Test against England. The action now moves to Edgbaston in Birmingham, a venue where India have never won a Test match.

India have played eight Tests at Edgbaston, losing seven and drawing one. Their last outing at the ground in 2022 also ended in defeat. If they are to level the series, they will need to script history by registering their first-ever Test win at this venue.

