“You run out of ideas at some point” - Former India cricketer slams Shubman Gill’s captaincy in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has come down hard on captain Shubman Gill for his tactical decisions. His remarks come during the ongoing fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at the Kennington Oval in London.

Sidhu criticised Gill’s approach to captaincy on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the Test, observing that the young skipper appeared to be out of ideas during the partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. He also emphasised that Gill needs to place greater trust in his spinners and engage with them more actively on the field.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel (@NavjotSidhuOfficial) on Monday, August 4, Sidhu remarked that while Gill is a fantastic batter, he still has a lot to learn as a captain.

“Washington was brought on in the 68th over. Then you don’t ask him to change his angles. You don’t tell him to slow things down. So how is it supposed to be effective? And when a big partnership builds up, like the 195-run stand today, you just go missing. It feels like you run out of ideas at some point. I believe having a think tank is very important. Just like Pant used to step in or Rahul does now, that exchange of thoughts and constant consultation makes a big difference,” Sidhu said.

“I am disappointed. It is not that Gill will not learn. Gill the batsman is absolutely fantastic, but Gill the captain has a lot to learn. He has to stay ahead of the game. He needs to trust his spinners. If you bring your spinner on after 50 or even 60 overs, that is not enough,” he added.

Meanwhile, England ended Day 4 at 339/6, with Jamie Smith (2*) and Jamie Overton (0*) at the crease. Shubman Gill’s side needs four wickets while defending just 35 runs to level the series 2–2.

“He cannot afford to be defensive” - Sidhu calls for aggressive captaincy from Shubman Gill

In the aforementioned video, Navjot Singh Sidhu also asserted that Shubman Gill cannot afford to lead with a defensive mindset if he aims to reach new milestones, adding that a change in approach is essential. Sidhu said:

“And I think captain Gill will have to learn that he cannot afford to be defensive. A captain with a defensive mindset can never achieve new milestones. Gill has to create a new era, bring in new mornings and new evenings, and reach new heights. He has so much talent, but he cannot approach the game with a defensive attitude. He will have to be ahead of the game, the kind of captain who keeps a foot on the opposition’s throat.”

With the series hanging in the balance, Day 5 at The Oval could help shape the early legacy of Shubman Gill as India’s Test captain.

