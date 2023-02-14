"You still have a job to do for the team" - Cheteshwar Pujara focused on the bigger picture ahead of his 100th Test

Seasoned Indian Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has his sights set on the larger goal despite his 100th Test looming against Australia in Delhi. The 35-year-old stated that the ongoing series against Australia and reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final hold far more importance.

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Bangalore and has now established himself as an indispensable member of the side. The Saurashtra batter made only seven runs in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur as he perished after offering a simple catch to short fine leg off Todd Murphy's bowling.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo ahead of the second Test in Delhi, Pujara stated that the 100th Test is a milestone but maintained that he wishes to focus on the big picture. The veteran said:

"It is like when you are scoring runs - when you reach 50 or when you reach 100, there's a special feeling. But again, when you score a hundred, you enjoy that moment but you still carry on. There is a satisfaction after reaching a milestone but there is always a job to do.

"Yes, it will be my 100th Test match but you still have a job to do for the team and you focus on that a bit more. It is similar to batting: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Yes, the second Test will be my 100th but there will be two more Tests after that which will be very important for us to win to qualify for the WTC final."

The right-hander reflected on his debut in 2010 and the anxiety of that moment and how one must work hard for their runs no matter where they play. He explained:

"There have been many ups and downs but that is the game I have enjoyed the most. I still remember when I was handed the cap, that feeling, that pressure moment. As a youngster you are anxious, you are nervous. The feeling of playing for the Indian team for the first time is something you can never forget.

"Even after that, playing your first overseas Test match, the kind of pressure you go through, you figure out that you need to work on your team to be successful in overseas conditions."

Pujara's first appearance in Bangalore saw him score four runs in the first innings, followed by a 72 in the second as India chased down 207 in the fourth innings. He stitched together a partnership of 57 with Sachin Tendulkar to lead India to victory.

"It's a proud moment for him also to see his son play his 100th Test" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pujara also revealed that his family will be watching his 100th Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and feels it will be a landmark moment for his father. The right-hander also credited his wife for standing through his thick and thin, adding:

"They will definitely be watching. My dad has been my inspiration. He is someone who started coaching me when I was eight years old, so it's been a long journey for him too, to see me play over that period of time, to have guided me as a coach.

"I'm very thankful to him and it's a proud moment for him also to see his son play his 100th Test. And he's a very emotional person, so for him, it will be a very big moment."

He added:

"Also, I will be completing my tenth wedding anniversary soon. It is not just concentration on the field - the combination of things you have done beforehand to achieve that is equally important. My wife also has seen a lot of ups and downs and she has been always with me."

India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series and will look to extend their lead in Delhi.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes