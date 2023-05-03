“You've decided it is my last IPL, not me” – MS Dhoni’s epic reply to Danny Morrison during IPL 2023 game between LSG and CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni came up with an epic reply to presenter Danny Morrison at the toss during their IPL 2023 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 3.

This came after Morrison asked Dhoni how he was enjoying his last IPL season. The 41-year-old trolled the former New Zealand cricketer for making assumptions, saying he is yet to decide on his future.

Speaking at the toss during LSG vs CSK, MS Dhoni said:

“You've decided it is my last IPL, not me.”

The development comes amid rumors that Dhoni will retire at the end of IPL 2023.

Earlier this season, Dhoni said that he is enjoying the last phase of his career after their game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Whatever is said and done, the last phase of my career, important to enjoy it,” he said.

The former India captain retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Since then, he has only been playing in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni’s CSK opts to bowl against LSG

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl against the Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The franchise included fit-again Deepak Chahar as the only change in the playing XI. The right-arm seamer replaced young left-arm pacer Akash Singh in the playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni said:

“We'll bowl first. The fact that the wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash.”

Meanwhile, LSG made a couple of changes in their playing XI, bringing in Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma. KL Rahul was ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during their last game against RCB.

In Rahul’s absence, stand-in captain Krunal Pandya is leading the franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Follow LSG vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes