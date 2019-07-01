×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinon: Is MS Dhoni being made the scapegoat?

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
327   //    01 Jul 2019, 23:47 IST

MS Dhoni has become the cynosure for all the wrong reasons.
MS Dhoni has become the cynosure for all the wrong reasons.

Social media is having a field day, tea stalls are abuzz too, the real, the virtual, all universes have been taken over. There's just no escaping the trial of MS Dhoni if you live in India and haven't built your home under a rock. It is the country's worst-kept secret that Dhoni is the fall guy right now for India's defeat at the hands of England on Sunday, the one at whom a million arrows are being shot at simultaneously all through the last few games.

That's what it has come down to for the 37-year-old legend of Indian cricket as he slowly fades into the sporting horizon. Yes, the same man who gave India two World Cups as a captain; the same man who epitomized the new cool that still represents what the Indian team stands for, under current captain Virat Kohli.

Yes, that same man who launched Lasith Malinga into the Wankhede stands to fulfil, what seemed like, his destiny at the point of time. How times change.

"The finisher is finished", is a pit message doing the rounds on Monday morning post India's loss to England at Edgbaston on Sunday; he has overstayed his welcome, feels a venerable, old armchair cricket expert in his daily dose of Facebook wisdom.

We know cricket is a cruel sport, especially in India, and you are as good as your last game. The fame, adulation and money that comes with being a top cricketer here is inherently a deal with the Devil; you sign off all vestiges of normalcy in return for the glory. Dhoni, forever the stoic, knows this all too well.

But has he really become a part of this World Cup team resting on past laurels? Is he the white elephant that Kohli and Co. carry around with them out of humongous respect for his past achievements, not current value? Let's introspect.

Taking it slow

That's the primary complain against MSD, isn't it? Once the long-haired assassin of pace attacks around the world, the purveyor of the helicopter shot and an inexorable attacker, Dhoni has, ostensibly, found more grey hairs on his head than lofted drives over the fence in recent years.

It is a fact that he paces his innings differently nowadays; the last time India were in England, his similarly-slow starts faced the same critique. But is he just being made a convenient point of convergence of India's collective failure as a team against England yesterday?

Unfair attack

A dispassionate look at the numbers, however, suggest that MSD is being singled out without a lot of basis in facts. India were chasing 338 for victory and fell short by a disquieting 31 runs in the final analysis. Rohit Sharma scored another well-made hundred and was ably assisted by Virat Kohli to help India get back in the game.

Advertisement

Dhoni remained not out at 42 off 31 deliveries, therein lies the genesis of the clamour against him. The former captain added 31 off 39 deliveries in an undoubtedly slow partnership with Kedar Jadav with India needing 71 off the last five overs and they do deserve some stick for failing to force the issue as they could only manage 40. But is the tone and pitch of the attack a bit outrageous.

Let's take also take a look at the strike rates of the Indian batsmen for comparison. Hardik Pandya, who was hailed by Twitterati as someone with intent last night, scored 45 off 33 at an S/R of 136.36, Dhoni was second, at 135.48!

Some slammed the Indian batsmen for only hitting one six while pursuing a gargantuan total. Guess who hit that? The nation's current favourite fall guy. India began with a princely 28/1 in their first 10 overs; a run rate of 2.8 while chasing a required rate of 6.76. It seemed like a scene from an absurd drama, no less than the single-taking spree of the last five overs.

Some could argue that the match was lost there itself. Yes, KL Rahul had failed and India's two best batsmen had to rebulid, but they seemed to have fallen behind the pace a bit too much when the field restrictions were in place. Even an extra 15 runs in the 1st powerplay could have kept India in the game.

Commentators, teammates differ

Legend Sourav Ganguly and former England captain Nasser Hussain didn't seem to think Dhoni tried enough and had felt India gave up on the chase much too early. They blasted the duo of Jadav and Dhoni for not showing any intent at chasing down the target. Every single that they took was like a dagger in the hearts of incensed Indian fans as well.

But his teammates, including steadfast supporter captain Kohli, defended him and Sharma said at the press conference that Dhoni tried his utmost to clear the boundary, the pitch was just too slow; the ball was not coming on to the bat anymore. The jury will always be out on this, the main argument of the prosecutors taking on MSD. We can never answer the question whether MSD tried his utmost last night, only he can; but it is a bit hard to believe that one of India's most decorated cricketers will flee the battlefield without trying.

In conclusion

Dhoni came into the World Cup in blinding form that he rediscovered in the Indian Premier League. He took Chennai to the finals and blasted his team home singlehandedly in many of the games. He even hit a swashbuckling century in a warm-up game before the familiar woe of slow starts began to haunt him with India's rickety middle order getting exposed in latter matches. Oh but he took India to a respectable total against West Indies in the last win, fans have a short memory. Some believe 290 all out would have been better than 306/5 as it would have meant India had tried and failed. What if they had tried their best and it was just too big a task in the end? What about net run rate?

Yes, it is indeed true that he has slowed down, it is inexorable with age, but the amount of flak he is facing is indeed bizarre. It is unbelievable to suggest that the man who has done it all in the past did not try, maybe he just failed. Kohli believes India still need Dhoni because of his ideas and experience, if not anything else. He still has a batting average of more than 50 in ODIs, lest we forget that.

Maybe MSD will rise like the Phoenix one last time in the twilight zone.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Why it is unfair to criticize Dhoni and Jadhav for ‘giving up’ the chase against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly criticized the lack of intent shown by Dhoni and Jadhav against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly lashes out at MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav for their lack of intent against England
RELATED STORY
What makes the perfect One-Day International format knock? 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 bold predictions for the showpiece event 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as India lost their first match under debatable circumstances against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 areas of concern for India after their first loss
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why MS Dhoni holds the key in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to India's new away jersey | India vs England
RELATED STORY
5 biggest Indian defeats under MS Dhoni's captaincy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Yesterday
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Today
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us