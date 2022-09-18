PAK vs ENG: 3 players Pakistan must test in the T20I series

England IT20 Tour of Pakistan - Arrivals & Press Conference

The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is set to begin on Tuesday in Karachi. The tour is historic in the context of this being England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005.

While both the teams will be vying for a series win, they will also be looking to finalise their playing XIs for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next month. Pakistan, in particular, will have to address a few issues that left them exposed in the Asia Cup campaign.

Let's take a look at three Pakistani players who should be put to the test in the series against England.

#3 Shan Masood

Shan Masood got the nod ahead of Fakhar Zaman, who is out of Pakistan's squad due to a knee injury, after a brilliant stint for Derbyshire in county cricket and for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup. With 547 runs from 14 innings, Masood was in phenomenal form as he skippered Derbyshire to the quarter-finals.

It remains to be seen where the 32-year-old is slotted into the playing XI. It is important to note that while Masood has opened for most of his career in T20Is, he played at No.4 for Balochistan and was in decent form. Nevertheless, with Fakhar Zaman out, the likely position for him seems to be No.3.

"I am willing to play at any number and perform for my team. I am waiting for my turn to [do well and] meet the expectations people have of me," Masood said in a press conference.

#2 Haider Ali

Haider Ali is another batsman who could be the answer to the team's middle-order woes. It was criminal to watch him warm the bench throughout the Asia Cup 2022, particularly when the middle-order collapsed on multiple occasions.

The 21-year-old has shown immense potential while representing Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. In 2020, he became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a fifty on T20I debut (54 vs England).

#1 Mohammad Haris

Mohammad Haris' inclusion in the squad as a second-choice wicketkeeper came as a shocker for many as the youngster pipped the Men in Green's former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to the slot.

During the Asia Cup 2022, the wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan struggled with his fitness, and the absence of a reserve wicketkeeper continued to be a worry for the Men in Green throughout the tournament.

Rizwan, who is currently the No.1 T20I batsman, is a massive asset for the Men in Green, but in case he cops an injury during or prior to the T20 World Cup, Haris will have to fill in his massive boots. Therefore, it is imperative that the management gives the 21-year-old a chance against England to ensure that he is in passable form.

