Picking the best T20I XI of 2022

This year saw the T20 World Cup being played in Australia. As a result, most teams played plenty of matches in the format to prepare themselves for the mega event. England eventually emerged triumphant, getting the better of Pakistan by five wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

England won 15 of their 27 T20Is in 2022, giving them a win percentage of 57.69. Pakistan emerged triumphant in 14 of their 26 matches and boast a win percentage of 53.84.

Looking at the numbers of the two losing semi-finalists, New Zealand registered victories in 15 of 22 T20Is in 2022 - an impressive win percentage of 70.45. Team India played as many as 40 matches in the shortest format this year, winning 28 (win percentage of 73.07). However, the ICC trophy eluded them again.

There have been some fantastic individual performances by players from different countries over the course of 2022. In this feature, we pick the best T20I XI of the year.

Openers: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jos Buttler (c)

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Pic: Getty Images

The debate over the strike rate of Mohammad Rizwan in T20Is was one of the biggest talking points of the year. However, it cannot be denied that when it came to consistency, the Pakistan keeper-batter was right up there.

In 25 matches, he notched up 996 runs, including 10 half-centuries, at an average of 45.27 and a strike rate of 122.96.

T20 World Cup 2022-winning captain Jos Buttler will lead the T20I XI of the year. He was impressive with his leadership skills, with England flourishing under him. He did not do too badly on the personal front as well.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Jos Buttler led England to their prized treasure in Australia 🦘



#T20WorldCup Fortune and gloryJos Buttler led England to their prized treasure in Australia 🦘 Fortune and glory 🏆Jos Buttler led England to their prized treasure in Australia 🦘#T20WorldCup https://t.co/vPKcEQPYdZ

In 15 matches, he smashed 462 runs at an average of 35.53 and an impressive strike rate of 160.41. His highest T20I score of the year (80*) came in the semi-final of the World Cup in Adelaide against India.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

Virat Kohli (left) and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic: Getty Images

The Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav grab two of the middle-order slots. Kohli experienced a fantastic turnaround in fortunes with the willow in the second half of the year. In 20 T20Is, he scored 781 at an average of 55.78 and a strike rate of 138.23.

He also broke his century drought, hammering 122* in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Kohli (296 runs) topped the run-scoring charts in the T20 World Cup. His 82* off 53 against Pakistan was the standout effort of his four half-centuries in the tournament.

Suryakumar proved in 2022 why he is rated so highly. He had an exceptional year, living up to the hype around him being a 360-degree player. He played some audacious strokes and some outstanding knocks, winning praise from all quarters.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Who was the best batter in the tournament? 🤔 Some outstanding performances with the bat at the #T20WorldCup 2022Who was the best batter in the tournament? 🤔 Some outstanding performances with the bat at the #T20WorldCup 2022 😍Who was the best batter in the tournament? 🤔 https://t.co/TdYgt2upes

In 31 matches, he clobbered 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 and an exceptional strike rate of 187.43. He smashed two hundreds as well.

Unorthodox Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips also finds a place in the T20I XI of the year. He hammered 761 runs in 21 matches at an average of 44.75 and a strike rate of 156.33.

He smashed a fine century against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup and also pulled off some excellent catches in the outfield.

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan

Sam Curran celebrates the wicket of the Mohammad Rizwan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final. Pic: Getty Images

Zimbabwe’s experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza had an outstanding year. He amassed 735 runs in 24 games at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 150.92. With his off-spin, the 36-year-old picked up 25 wickets at an average of 17.68 and a strike rate of 6.13. Raza had a memorable T20 World Cup as well. Zimbabwe’s fortunes in the year literally rose and sank with the versatile cricketer.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was the Player of the Final as well as the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup, walks into the team of the year. The left-arm seamer claimed 25 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 21.08 and an economy rate of 7.56. He had the best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup 2022 - 5/10 vs Afghanistan - and stifled Pakistan with 3/12 in the final.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup Second-highest wicket-taker

🏅 Player of the Match in the final

Career-best figures in the tournament

England's most economical pacer



Player of the Tournament Sam Curran stole the show in Australia 🤩



#T20WorldCup Second-highest wicket-taker🏅 Player of the Match in the finalCareer-best figures in the tournamentEngland's most economical pacerPlayer of the Tournament Sam Curran stole the show in Australia 🤩 👌 Second-highest wicket-taker🏅 Player of the Match in the final💥 Career-best figures in the tournament⭐ England's most economical pacer Player of the Tournament Sam Curran stole the show in Australia 🤩 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Xxk5CIitbG

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was also one of the star performers of the year. With his leg-spin, he claimed 25 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 20.56 and an excellent economy rate of 6.79. Eleven of his 25 scalps came in the T20 World Cup.

He also chipped in with crucial contributions with the bat. His 22-ball 52 against South Africa was a pivotal knock, which turned around the team’s fortunes in the World Cup.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Haris Rauf, Josh Little

Haris Rauf has been highly consistent for Pakistan in T20Is. Pic: Getty Images

Young Team India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh had a terrific year in T20Is. Having made his debut in July, he took 33 wickets in 21 games at an average of 18.12 and an economy rate of 8.17. Arshdeep impressed by swinging the ball at the start and was impactful with his yorkers at the death. He was India’s standout bowler in the T20 World Cup, claiming 10 wickets in six matches.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf continued to impress and grow as a bowler in the format. He bowled with pace and was consistent right through the year, picking up 31 wickets in 23 matches at an average and economy rate of 20.74 and 7.54, respectively. He shouldered the responsibility of leading the pace attack in Shaheen Afridi’s absence.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Five instances that changed games and shaped the fate of the tournament



t20worldcup.com/news/2909551 Magical #T20WorldCup momentsFive instances that changed games and shaped the fate of the tournament Magical #T20WorldCup moments 💥Five instances that changed games and shaped the fate of the tournament ⬇️t20worldcup.com/news/2909551

Ireland pacer Josh Little also finds a place in the T20I XI of 2022. He claimed 39 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.58. Little even claimed a hat-trick in Ireland’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against New Zealand.

He dismissed Buttler and Alex Hales as Ireland stunned England in the T20 World Cup. Little impressed against Australia as well, registering figures of 2/21.

Also Read: 5 records held by Indian players in List A cricket

Poll : 0 votes