×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Indian players who made their ODI debuts together

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
950   //    18 Oct 2018, 13:26 IST

Dhoni and Joginder Sharma have something in common other than the World T20 win
Dhoni and Joginder Sharma have something in common other than the World T20 win

India is a cricket crazy nation. It is one of the most followed sports in the country. Almost every kid in the country dreams of playing cricket for India, but only a few get the opportunity to represent India at the international level. 

Selectors tend to breed young cricketers more in one-day cricket than Test cricket. Even though a lot of players make their ODI debuts every year, only a few have been able to play cricket for India for a considerable amount of time. Others have faded away from the cricketing scene rather swiftly.

Moreover, there have been some rare instances where 2-3 players have made their ODI debuts together. While there are famous players who excelled in their careers, there are also players whose careers went different ways after making debuts in the same match. Here are some players who made their debut together in the same game.

#6 KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair

Rahul and Nair opened for India in their debut match
Rahul and Nair opened for India in their debut match

Selectors have often used series against countries like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh as an opportunity to give chances to young players. In India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, the selectors had sent a second-string team which meant ODI debuts for the young players. In the very first match KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair were handed the ODI cap. India won the match comfortably by 9 wickets as KL Rahul struck a century in his ODI debut. Rahul was also named the player of the match. Chahal also impressed with his bowling giving away only 27 runs in 10 overs and picking up a wicket. Nair failed in the match, scoring only 7 runs. 

After the series Nair couldn't do much in ODI cricket and was eventually dropped from the side. However, Chahal and Rahul have been performing well and have become integral members of the Indian ODI team. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Raina Singh
ANALYST
Cricket Enthusiast
How Dhoni's presence is creating an imbalance in the ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can be a solution to India's 6th bowler...
RELATED STORY
Is it fair to target Mahendra Singh Dhoni?
RELATED STORY
4 players who deserve to play for India in limited overs...
RELATED STORY
Rayudu-Rahane-Rahul-Pandey-Karthik: Who is the best bet...
RELATED STORY
5 coaches who can replace Ravi Shastri
RELATED STORY
An open letter for MS Dhoni from an ardent fan
RELATED STORY
3 Indian cricketers who were born in the wrong generation
RELATED STORY
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who might be unlucky to miss the 2019...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us