Dhoni and Joginder Sharma have something in common other than the World T20 win

India is a cricket crazy nation. It is one of the most followed sports in the country. Almost every kid in the country dreams of playing cricket for India, but only a few get the opportunity to represent India at the international level.

Selectors tend to breed young cricketers more in one-day cricket than Test cricket. Even though a lot of players make their ODI debuts every year, only a few have been able to play cricket for India for a considerable amount of time. Others have faded away from the cricketing scene rather swiftly.

Moreover, there have been some rare instances where 2-3 players have made their ODI debuts together. While there are famous players who excelled in their careers, there are also players whose careers went different ways after making debuts in the same match. Here are some players who made their debut together in the same game.

#6 KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair

Rahul and Nair opened for India in their debut match

Selectors have often used series against countries like Zimbabwe and Bangladesh as an opportunity to give chances to young players. In India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, the selectors had sent a second-string team which meant ODI debuts for the young players. In the very first match KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Karun Nair were handed the ODI cap. India won the match comfortably by 9 wickets as KL Rahul struck a century in his ODI debut. Rahul was also named the player of the match. Chahal also impressed with his bowling giving away only 27 runs in 10 overs and picking up a wicket. Nair failed in the match, scoring only 7 runs.

After the series Nair couldn't do much in ODI cricket and was eventually dropped from the side. However, Chahal and Rahul have been performing well and have become integral members of the Indian ODI team.

