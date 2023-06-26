Ranking the 3 most difficult series for Team India in the WTC 2023-25 cycle

Team India have endured heartbreak in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) twice in a row, but they will have no time to wallow in their misery. The 2023-25 cycle has already started, with the high-octane Ashes well underway.

India, like the other teams, will have six series to play during the upcoming cycle. They will kick off their campaign with a tour of the West Indies, with Australia and South Africa being their other two overseas assignments. At home, meanwhile, they will face New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

India will no doubt be one of the favorites to go all the way to the summit clash, but things won't be easy this time around. With the team going through a rough transition period on various fronts, Rohit Sharma and Co. have some hurdles to cross in the near future.

Here, we attempt to rank the three most difficult Test series for Team India in the WTC 23-25 cycle.

#3 India vs England at home (5 Tests)

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

This will be one to watch out for. Turning tracks destroyed England the last time they came to India although they managed to steal a game off the hosts, but they're a totally different unit this time around.

Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England have found a way to revolutionize Test batting and now boast an uber-aggressive approach in both departments. One of the biggest tests of their strategy will come in India, where they've historically been blown away for the most part.

England's spin attack isn't looking too threatening, and their batting lineup might not hold up on turning tracks either. However, Stokes and Co. are definitely going to play an entertaining brand of cricket, and it won't be easy for the home outfit to brush them aside.

#2 India vs South Africa away (2 Tests)

South Africa v India - 3rd Test Day 2

India have never won a bilateral Test series in South Africa, so this one is bound to be a massive challenge. They've squandered their last two chances to secure a win in the Rainbow Nation, largely due to poor team selection, tactical decisions and general execution.

The fact that is series will only be two Tests long means that it features at No. 2 on this list. South Africa's batting lineup is going through a tough period of transition under Temba Bavuma, with the likes of Quinton de Kock having moved on from the format. The Proteas' pace attack, though, will ensure that they stay in the hunt at home.

India will need to be at their absolute best if they want to make history in South Africa.

#1 India vs Australia away (5 Tests)

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Five

India have won the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held Down Under, but things will not be easy this time around. The Aussies are the current holders of the WTC and have molded themselves into a world-beating Test side across conditions under Pat Cummins.

Australia have both the batting and the bowling to keep India at bay, especially at home. Apart from high-ranked Test batters like Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, they have arguably the best pace attack in the world in red-ball cricket.

India have somehow defied the odds to beat the Aussies in their own backyard twice in a row, but a five-Test assignment during the next cycle will be a massive challenge.

