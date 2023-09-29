Ranking batting strength of all 2023 World Cup teams

The 2023 ODI World Cup has kickstarted with warm-up matches that will allow the teams to acclimatize to the subcontinent conditions on offer. With that being said, it is expected to be a prolific tournament primarily for the spinners and batters.

India last played host (co-host actually) to the ODI World Cup in 2011 and that edition was particularly a memorable one, with high scores being a prominent sighting. A little almost a decade later, the run-scoring has inflated mostly due to the demands of modern-day cricket and the fearless intent of batters across the globe.

As a result, piling on runs will be a priority for all the teams and a robust batting unit with depth is essential for the same.

On that note, let us rank the teams partaking in the 2023 ODI World Cup on the basis of their batting strength.

#10 Netherlands

The Netherlands were the second team after Sri Lanka to qualify for the World Cup through the qualifiers.

The Dutch's batting showed both ends of the spectrum over the course of the qualifiers. They scored mammoth totals to defeat the likes of West Indies and Oman but crumbled to poor scores against eventual winners Sri Lanka.

Their batting let them down in a huge manner during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, and a similar fate could await them in the subcontinent conditions against high-class opposition.

#9 Afghanistan

Batting has been an area that has let down Afghanistan a lot in recent times, and unfortunately, the trend is likely to continue at the 2023 ODI World Cup as well.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is by far the team's best batter, but the rest of the unit, especially the middle order has to step up in a big way.

The Afghans were recently bowled out for 59 by Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series and while they showed great spirit with the bat to almost knock Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup, they have to be much more consistent to pose a threat to the opposition bowling units.

#8 Bangladesh

There are a lot of new names in the Bangladesh batting unit and they will surely miss the experience of Tamim Iqbal at the World Cup.

The likes of Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Hasan have performed well in the top order and the young Towhid Hridoy has started his career well too. But their overall arsenal pales in comparison when compared to other major teams.

However, their lower-middle order as well as Litton Das' form are a couple of issues that need addressing ahead of the league stage of the World Cup.

#7 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's batting unit embodies a lot of promise in the form of Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka's credible numbers. But at the same time, the overall picture paints of little bit of inexperience as well as inconsistency.

The struggling and out-of-form Dasun Shanaka playing at No. 7 as the last recognized batter also shows a lack of depth in the department, escalated by Wanindu Hasaranga's injury right before the World Cup.

Their batting woes were on show during the Asia Cup as well, where they made a meal out of a modest chase against Bangladesh and were bowled out for 50 in the final against India.

#6 New Zealand

New Zealand's batting strength hinges on how Kane Williamson fares after coming back from a lengthy injury layoff. In his absence, the bulk of the batting hinges on Devon Conway and Tom Latham.

The Blackcaps' batting was exposed during their series loss against England, and they will have to step up when they come up against similar high-quality opposition in the World Cup as well.

Glenn Phillips' shaky ODI numbers as well as Will Young's inexperience are the major issues in the batting unit coupled with a lack of depth.

#5 South Africa

The Proteas do not head into the World Cup as roaring favorites, but they are still a side that needs to be feared.

From Quinton de Kock's farewell ODI endeavor to a relatively stable middle order, South Africa have a decent batting unit which is elevated by Heinrich Klaasen's rich vein of form.

Klaasen's ability to play against spin will be South Africa's biggest trump card at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Coupled with David Miller's experience and solid all-rounders in the mix, South Africa have good depth among their ranks.

#4 Pakistan

Over-reliance on Babar Azam might just be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to Pakistan's batting unit. Much like several teams in the tournament, the Men in Green are also plagued with concerns as well as positives.

Fakhar Zaman's poor form is an issue, and the inexperience of backup opener Abdullah Shafique on the other side of the coin is something that Pakistan have to deal with. While Imam-ul-Haq is among the top-ranked batters in the world, his form has also been shaky of late.

Pakistan's weak lower-middle order is potentially their biggest headache, but improvements in Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan's performances with the bat come at the right time.

#3 Australia

Australia might just be a little bittersweet about their batting prospects ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Travis Head's injury puts a damper in the team's plans, but Marnus Labuschagne's return to form comes across as a huge positive.

The experience of David Warner and Steve Smith will come in handy for the Aussies in a tournament like the World Cup.

Furthermore, Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order augurs well for the team's aggressive approach and the depth provided by the all-rounders also rounds up the batting order well.

#2 India

The Men in Blue have had some major questions regarding their batting unit, but those queries have been shut down with the return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav performing well in recent times as well, India are arguably spoilt for choices.

The top three of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli speak for themselves and come across as the best top order in the entire tournament.

An area where India genuinely lack is potentially their batting depth, especially if they opt to field three frontline pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India have the option of playing Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin as an additional all-rounder, but it is uncertain how much they can contribute.

#1 England

The defending champions pack quite a punch with their batting personnel, much like they did in the 2019 edition. They pioneered the ultra-aggressive approach and they have the luxury to do so courtesy of their batting depth.

The return of Ben Stokes and the rise of Harry Brook are two of the major positives for the team at present. The duo showcased what they are capable of in the build-up to the World Cup, and are certain to play a key role in England's fortunes.

Jonny Bairstow's ever-reliable presence at the top, coupled with Joe Root's stability and Jos Buttler's prowess at the backend make England's batting unit the best in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Which batting unit will be the most impressive at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.