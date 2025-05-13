Ranking Virat Kohli's 7 double hundreds in Test cricket

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has been the talk of the sporting world since announcing his Test retirement on Monday, May 12. The 36-year-old brought the curtain down on a stellar red-ball career that saw him score over 9,000 runs with an incredible 30 centuries.

While he finishes as the fourth best among Indian batters in Test runs and centuries, there is one category where he surpassed every Indian batter to don the whites - double centuries. If centuries win matches in white-ball cricket, double centuries do just that in the long format by demoralizing the opposition.

Kohli gets hailed for converting starts into big and match-winning scores. His seven Test double tons are prime evidence of the same.

On that note, let us rank Kohli's seven Test double centuries in celebrating one of India's all-time greats.

# 7 204 vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2017

Virat Kohli was in the middle of a remarkable purple patch with the bat from 2016 to 2019. In 2017, Kohli averaged a phenomenal 75.64, with five centuries in 10 Test outings.

One of his five big ones was the 204 against Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Kohli was also the captain, winning a crucial toss and electing to bat first.

He walked into bat with the hosts coasting at 180/2 and plundered a sparkling double century. He reached the milestone in only 239 deliveries on the second day and eventually finished with 204 off 246 balls.

India finished their first innings with a massive 687/6 declared and won the contest by 208 runs.

# 6 213 vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur, 2017

Virat Kohli didn't finish scoring big in 2017, with his second double century of the season coming later in the year against Sri Lanka. After a drawn first Test in Kolkata, India had some pressure to win the second Test in Nagpur.

The skipper stood tall as he did all too often, scoring a brilliant 213 off 267 deliveries in India's first innings. It was after India restricted the Lankans to a paltry 205 in their first innings.

Kohli's masterful knock powered India to a massive 610/6, and they rode the huge lead to complete a thumping win by an innings and 239 runs.

# 5 211 vs New Zealand, Indore, 2016

If 2017 was Virat Kohli's peak as a Test batter, 2016 was only slightly behind, if not equal. The stylish batter scored 1,215 runs at an average of 75.93 in Tests in 2016, including four centuries.

He also scored three double tons in 2016, with the second coming against New Zealand in Indore. Gunning for a series whitewash after resounding victories in the first two Tests, Kohli blazed away with the bat after coming in with India in trouble at 60/2 in their first innings.

The 36-year-old finished with 211 off 366 deliveries as India recovered to post 557 and eventually won by 321 runs.

# 4 243 vs Sri Lanka, Delhi, 2017

Scoring back-to-back double centuries is a near-impossible feat to achieve in Test cricket. Yet, Kohli, as he often did during his Test career, made it look easy by scoring a 243 in the final Test against Sri Lanka in the 2017 home series.

After helping India capture a 1-0 lead with a 213 in Nagpur (#6 on this list), the champion batter smashed the hapless Lankan attack for 243 off 287 deliveries. He walked into bat with India at a tricky 78/2 and took them to a massive 536 in the first innings.

The icing on Kohli's cake was scoring the double ton in his hometown of Delhi. While the Test ended in a draw, India helped themselves to another series win by a 1-0 margin.

# 3 254* vs South Africa, Pune, 2019

Virat Kohli's seventh and final double century in Tests came against South Africa in the 2019 home series. After winning the opening Test, India aimed to seal the series in the second Test in Pune.

Batting first, the hosts raced to 163/2 when Kohli arrived at the crease. He destroyed a fiery South African attack with shots around the ground, scoring an unbeaten 254 off 336 balls. It remains Kohli's highest Test score, helping India win by an innings and 137 runs.

# 2 235 vs England, Mumbai, 2016

Kohli signed off on an incredible 2016 season with one final match-winning knock against England in the Mumbai Test of the 2016 home series. Ahead in the five-match series by a 2-0 margin, India had an opportunity to win the series in the penultimate Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, a resolute English side presented the hosts a stiff challenge, posting 400 in their first innings. With the game hanging in the balance as India rolled to 146/2, Kohli delivered a batting masterclass against spin and reverse-swing bowling.

The champion batter scored a 340-ball 235 to dismantle and demoralize the England attack, helping India capture a 231-run first innings lead. The visitors could not pick themselves up from Kohli's knock and surrendered meekly in the second innings to lose by an innings and 36 runs.

# 1 200 vs West Indies, North Sound, 2016

Virat Kohli's first double century came midway through his dream 2016 season in India's tour of the West Indies. It was also his lone double century in Tests away from home.

In the opening Test of the four-match series, India were in early trouble at 74/2 in search of a big first innings total. A defiant Kohli came into bat and led from the front with a 283-ball 200 to propel India to 566/8 declared.

The massive first innings total proved vital as the visitors completed a crushing win by an innings and 92 runs.

