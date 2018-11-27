Ravindra Jadeja: The inspirational journey to pinnacle of success

Aakanksh Sreenath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 100 // 27 Nov 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ravindra Jadeja has cemented his place in the Indian Test side

December 6, 1988, there was excitement everywhere as the new family member was due to arrive. Who would know that he would become such a youth icon in the field of cricket back then?

His father was working as a watchman for a security agency. He was always scared of his father in his early days. Jadeja, at a very tender age, started playing cricket unlike any kid in India. There were hurdles that he had to cross as they were not so financially equipped. School Cricket helped him gain recognition and was soon drafted into the Saurashtra U-14 and U-17 state team followed by a scintillating performance for his club.

He had a spectacular season for Saurashtra in Cooch Behar trophy and the Vinoo Mankad trophy, cricketing fraternity began to take notice of a dynamic all-rounder who was very consistent in junior cricket. Then came a phase where he opted to quit cricket following his mother's death. He was very close to his mother Lata.

Following that, his eyes were on the U-19 World Cup which was to be held in 2006 and that would eventually help in changing his life forever, eventually, it turned out to be true.

England v India - Royal London One-Day Series 2014

He was soon drafted into India U-19 team for the 2006 U-19 World Cup and was a regular fixture for the India U-19 squad. His all-around abilities helped India reach the finals of the mega event but lost to Pakistan in a low scoring encounter. Jadeja had left a mark in the tournament which helped him earn a place in the U-19 World Cup 2008 held in Malaysia. India marched onto the finals of the mega event where they went against the Rainbow nation, South Africa.

Jadeja's brilliance in the field and with the ball eventually helped India to a famous victory in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. He finished with figures of 5-0-25-2. The real challenge was yet to come, the quest to graduate into the international cricket. Most of the U-19 players have languished in domestic cricket or disappeared from the field after representing India junior squad. He made his first-class debut in 2006-2007 Duleep Trophy representing West Zone and for the Saurashtra Ranji team.

He grabbed cynosure after a scintillating performance in the 2007-2008 Ranji season ending up with 42 wickets, he earned a maiden call-up to the national team for the Srilankan tour. His international debut came in the final match of the series on 8 February 2009 although India lost the match. Ravindra Jadeja was selected by the Rajasthan Royals for the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and played an important role in their victory.

Shane Warne termed him a "Rockstar" and he believed that he was a superstar in making. In 2012 IPL auction, Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 2 million. Jadeja was the most expensive player of the year's auction. The 2012 season was a major turning point for the youngster and people were starting to take notice of a young all-rounder who would go onto become one of the finest all-rounders India have produced.

CLT20 2012 Match 7 - Chennai Super Kings v Highveld Lions

He played a vital role in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumph. He ended up as the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 12 scalps. He contributed 33* with the bat and scalped two wickets in an all-important final against England. There came the highest point in his life where he was ranked as the No.1 bowler in ODI Cricket on August 2013. Since then there has been no looking back.

He's a regular fixture in the Test and the ODI squad. Jadeja is highly rated as an all-rounder and is considered one of the top all-rounders across the globe. Ravindra Jadeja's story is an example of the battle between perception and reality. The journey from struggles to millions has nothing been nothing short of an inspirational journey.