“Rayudu is retired, so we do have a place” - MS Dhoni comes up with a hilarious response over Yogi Babu wanting to join CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was at his humorous best during the audio and trailer of his maiden movie production venture - LGM (Let's Get Married). On actor Yogi Babu's request that he would like to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni came up with an amusing response, stating that Ambati Rayudu’s retirement has opened up a place in the team.

The audio and trailer of LGM were launched by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi at a function in Chennai on Monday, July 10. The movie is being produced under the banner Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and stars Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, Yogi Babu, and RJ Vijay, among others.

Speaking at the event launch, Dhoni came up with quite a few wisecracks. On Yogi Babu's request of wanting to be a part of the CSK franchise, the team skipper wittily replied:

"Rayudu [Ambati] is retired. So, we do have a place for you in CSK. I'll speak to the management. But, you are so busy in films. I'll tell you, you have to play consistently. They bowl very fast and they bowl to injure you only.”

Rayudu retired from IPL and, subsequently, from all forms of cricket Indian cricket after CSK’s triumph in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch event, Dhoni also quipped about not teaching his wife any bad words in Tamil.

“I didn’t teach any bad words to my wife. The reason is very simple, I don’t know bad words in Tamil. I know is some other languages,” the 42-year-old said.

“How many of you are married here? You all know who the boss of the house is then,” Dhoni was quick to add.

During the event, Dhoni also shared his thoughts on his long association with Chennai and said that it was destiny that he is producing his first movie in Tamil.

The Indian legend commented:

“When Sakshi came up with the idea and explained everything, I said we are making it in Tamil and its destiny, which I believe in. My Test debut happened in Chennai, my highest Test score is in Chennai, when it comes to cricket a lot of things happened which I am proud of, it happened in Chennai. Not to forget, once IPL started in 2008, I was adopted by Tamil Nadu.”

Dhoni, who has lifted CSK to five IPL titles, including one earlier this year, enjoys an incredible fan following in Chennai.

About Dhoni’s maiden production venture ‘LGM’

LGM (Let's Get Married) is being promoted as a family entertainer, with Harish Kalyan and Ivana playing lead roles. Nadhiya is playing the role of a mother, while Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay have supporting roles.

According to reports, the film is in the post-production phase and could hit theatres towards the end of this year or early 2024.

