Reports: Australian, English players to miss part of IPL 2019

Aadya Sharma
News
286   //    06 Nov 2018, 14:38 IST

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

English and Australian players could be unavailable for IPL 2019 after May 1. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the England and Wales Cricket Board, as well as Cricket Australia, have informed the BCCI that players from both countries won't be available for a part of the IPL next year.

The 2019 IPL could see England and Australia players not being available after May 1, with the 50-over World Cup just 30 days post that.

Due to the World Cup, the IPL has been shifted from its usual April-May slot and is now slated to start on March 29. The World Cup starts on May 30, 18 days after the end of the IPL's twelfth edition.

England players have, in the past, missed parts of the IPL owing to international commitments. Earlier this year, a part of the English contingent had to head back home in preparation for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

The report further states that players from South Africa might miss the final week of IPL 2019, and are likely to be unavailable after May 12.

However, none of the reports have been confirmed yet, either by the BCCI, or the boards of the respective countries whose players will take part.

More to follow...

