Richard Gleeson to Brad Hodge: 10 bowlers whose first T20I wicket was Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful players in T20 international cricket history. It is the dream of almost every bowler to dismiss Rohit at least once in their careers.

Shedding some light on Rohit's numbers in the shortest format of the game, the Indian skipper is the most capped T20I cricketer, having played 127 matches. He has scored over 3,300 runs, including 26 fifties and four centuries.

While some great bowlers failed to dismiss Rohit Sharma even once in their careers, the following 10 names opened their accounts in T20I cricket with his wicket.

#1 Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson made his T20I debut against India earlier today (Image: Getty)

Richard Gleeson became one of the oldest T20I debutants earlier today. Making his T20I debut at the age of 34, Gleeson got off to a dream start as he dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Gleeson bowled a short delivery to Rohit, which he attempted to pull but ended up giving Jos Buttler a catch in the second T20I of the India vs England 2022 series in Birmingham on Saturday (July 9).

#2 Junior Dala

JSK @imjsk27

Innings: 3

Balls faced : 7

Runs scored: 4

Dismissals : 3

Average: 1.33

W, 0, W, W, 0, 0, 4 (edged)

#SAvIND Rohit Sharma against Junior DalaInnings: 3Balls faced : 7Runs scored: 4Dismissals : 3Average: 1.33W, 0, W, W, 0, 0, 4 (edged) Rohit Sharma against Junior DalaInnings: 3Balls faced : 7Runs scored: 4Dismissals : 3Average: 1.33W, 0, W, W, 0, 0, 4 (edged)#SAvIND

South African pacer Junior Dala has an excellent record against Rohit Sharma. The right-arm pacer made his T20I debut in Johannesburg in 2018.

Although South Africa lost that game, Dala had a memorable debut as he dismissed Rohit caught behind on the fifth delivery of his career.

#3 Jason Behrendorff

ICC @ICC



LIVE bit.ly/Ind-vs-Aus1 An early breakthrough for Australia - Behrendorff gets the hitman Rohit Sharma in the third over! India are 15/1 after 3 overs. #INDvAUS LIVE An early breakthrough for Australia - Behrendorff gets the hitman Rohit Sharma in the third over! India are 15/1 after 3 overs.#INDvAUS LIVE ➡️ bit.ly/Ind-vs-Aus1 https://t.co/d6z3bALBWa

Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff made his T20I debut against India at Ranchi in 2017. He remained wicketless in the first game but won 'Man of the Match' for a four-wicket haul in the next match at Guwahati.

His first wicket was Rohit, whom he trapped in front of his stumps on the fourth ball of that game.

#4 Oshane Thomas

ICC @ICC



"[He could] become another Joel Garner or Michael Holding” - Carlos Brathwaite



Oshane Thomas got some heady praise after his fiery T20I debut.



REACTION

bit.ly/OshanePace "It won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter" - Rohit Sharma"[He could] become another Joel Garner or Michael Holding” - Carlos BrathwaiteOshane Thomas got some heady praise after his fiery T20I debut. #INDvWI REACTION "It won't be easy for any batsman in the world to counter" - Rohit Sharma"[He could] become another Joel Garner or Michael Holding” - Carlos BrathwaiteOshane Thomas got some heady praise after his fiery T20I debut.#INDvWI REACTION 👇bit.ly/OshanePace https://t.co/vVW7AMj7UB

Caribbean pacer Oshane Thomas made his T20I debut against India at Eden Gardens in 2018. Rohit enjoys playing at that venue, but Thomas dismissed him on the sixth ball of his innings.

A quick delivery from Thomas took the inside edge of Rohit's willow and went straight to wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin.

#5 Brad Hodge

Arun Gopalakrishnan @statanalyst Rohit Sharma was Brad Hodge's maiden wicket in T20Is. The previous time he took a wicket in international cricket was in March 2007! #wt20 Rohit Sharma was Brad Hodge's maiden wicket in T20Is. The previous time he took a wicket in international cricket was in March 2007! #wt20

Former Australian all-rounder Brad Hodge took only one wicket in his T20I career, and the batter was none other than Rohit Sharma.

During the ICC T20 World Cup 2014, Hodge's delivery got the outside edge of Rohit's bat and James Muirhead made no mistake in completing the catch in the point region.

#6 Chris Barnwell

BCCI @BCCI OUT !!! Bowled him! Rohit Sharma gone bowled by Barnwell for 26. India now five wickets down OUT !!! Bowled him! Rohit Sharma gone bowled by Barnwell for 26. India now five wickets down

Caribbean all-rounder Chris Barnwell scalped only one wicket in T20 internationals. Like Brad Hodge, Rohit was his only victim.

Back in 2011, when India toured West Indies, Barnwell rattled Rohit's stumps. He played a total of six games in his career, but Rohit was his only wicket.

#7 James Tredwell

Former England captain James Tredwell made his T20I debut against India in 2012. After going wicketless in the first game, Tredwell castled Rohit in the second T20I in Mumbai.

Rohit attempted a slog sweep off a tossed-up delivery but missed it and lost his middle stump to Tredwell.

#8 Kasun Rajitha

Roshan Abeysinghe @RoshanCricket Great start to Kasun Rajitha's International T 20 career. Wicket off his 2nd ball! The scalp of Rohit Sharma. Super start. Great start to Kasun Rajitha's International T 20 career. Wicket off his 2nd ball! The scalp of Rohit Sharma. Super start.

Kasun Rajitha stunned India in his T20I debut in a game in Pune six years ago. He bowled a match-winning spell of 3/29, with Rohit being his first scalp.

On the second ball of the innings, Rohit checked his shot off Rajitha's bowling and handed a catch to Dushmantha Chameera at mid-off.

#9 Jacob Ball

The Cricketer @TheCricketerMag



strikes with a short-ish delivery. Rohit Sharma, on the pull, only succeeds in skying the ball to Jos Buttler.



India 7-1



#ENGvsIND WICKET! Jake Ball strikes with a short-ish delivery. Rohit Sharma, on the pull, only succeeds in skying the ball to Jos Buttler.India 7-1 WICKET! Jake Ball strikes with a short-ish delivery. Rohit Sharma, on the pull, only succeeds in skying the ball to Jos Buttler.India 7-1#ENGvsIND

Right-arm pacer Jacob 'Jake' Ball made his T20I debut when India toured England in 2018. Ball got off to a great start, dismissing Rohit in the first over of his career.

However, Ball ended with figures of 1/44 in four overs. He is yet to play a T20I for England after that series against India.

#10 Hamish Bennett

Hamish Bennett made his T20I debut against India in 2020 (Image: Getty)

Hamish Bennett made his Test debut against India in 2010. 10 years later, he received his maiden T20I cap against the same opposition. Bennett remained wicketless in his first two T20Is.

In the third game, he took a three-wicket haul, with Rohit Sharma being the first batter to be dismissed. Bennett beat a well-set Rohit with a knuckle ball as he handed a catch to Tim Southee while batting at 65 in Hamilton.

