Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats in ICC ODI finals

Team India triumphed over New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy to clinch the title. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, March 9.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 251, with half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*). However, veteran batter Kane Williamson had a disappointing outing, getting dismissed for just 11 runs.

In response, Rohit Sharma set the tone for India with a brilliant 76 off 83 balls. The Indian middle order then rose to the occasion, guiding the team to a four-wicket victory with an over to spare. This victory marked India’s third Champions Trophy title, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

In this final, the contrasting performances of two veterans—Rohit Sharma for India and Kane Williamson for New Zealand—played a key role in determining the outcome. On that note, we compare their stats in ICC ODI finals.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson in ICC ODI finals

Performance of Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy finals

Rohit Sharma made his first appearance in a Champions Trophy final during the 2013 edition, facing England in a match that was reduced to 20 overs due to rain.

Batting first, India posted 129/7 in their 20 overs, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 43 while Rohit Sharma contributed nine runs off 14 balls. The Indian bowlers then delivered a stellar performance, restricting England to 124/8 in their 20 overs, securing a narrow five-run victory.

In the 2017 edition, India faced Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy. Thanks to a brilliant 114 from Fakhar Zaman off 106 balls, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 338/4 in their 50 overs.

India struggled throughout their chase, with Rohit Sharma dismissed without scoring. The Men in Blue were bowled out for just 158, losing by 180 runs.

India made it to their third consecutive Champions Trophy final in the 2025 edition. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first, posting 251 runs in their allotted 50 overs. In response, captain Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 76 off 83 balls, leading the Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory.

Overall, the 37-year-old has accumulated 85 runs in three innings, with an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 85, including one fifty in the Champions Trophy finals.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 3 85 28.33 85 1 0

Performance of Kane Williamson in the Champions Trophy finals

Kane Williamson’s only appearance in a Champions Trophy final came in the recently concluded 2025 edition. He managed just 11 runs off 14 balls as the Kiwis posted a total of 251.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifty Hundred Kane Williamson 1 11 11 78.57 0 0

Rohit Sharma then played a key knock of 76 while the middle order, including Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), and KL Rahul (34*), made valuable contributions, helping India secure a four-wicket victory.

Performance of Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup finals

Rohit Sharma has appeared in just one ODI World Cup final, which came in the 2023 edition against Australia. Batting first, India were dismissed for 240, with Rohit making a valuable 47 off 31 balls.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifty Hundred Rohit Sharma 1 47 47 151.61 0 0

Travis Head played a match-winning knock of 137 off 120 balls, steering Australia to a commanding six-wicket victory.

Performance of Kane Williamson in the ODI World Cup finals

Kane Williamson made his first appearance in an ODI World Cup final during the 2015 edition against Australia. After choosing to bat first, the Black Caps were bowled out for a modest 183, with Williamson contributing just 12 runs off 33 balls. Australia went on to secure a convincing seven-wicket victory.

New Zealand made it to the 2019 ODI World Cup final, where they faced England in a thrilling showdown. After winning the toss, the Kiwis chose to bat first and scored 241 runs, with Kane Williamson contributing 30 runs off 53 balls.

In response, Ben Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84, helping England match the total and push the game into a Super Over. Both teams (ENG and NZ) scored 15 runs in the Super Over but the former was declared the winner based on the boundary count rule.

Overall, the experienced Kiwi batter has accumulated 42 runs in two innings, with an average of 21 and a strike rate of 48.84 in ODI World Cup finals.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Kane Williamson 2 42 21 48.84 0 0

Combined stats of Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson in ICC ODI Finals

In total, Rohit Sharma has played in four finals across the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy, scoring 134 runs in four innings at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 100.76, including one half-century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 4 134 33 100.76 1 0 Kane Williamson 3 53 17.67 53 0 0

In contrast, Kane Williamson has appeared in three finals across the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy, scoring 53 runs in three innings, with an average of 17.67 and a strike rate of 53.

