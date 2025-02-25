Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

The 2025 Champions Trophy is in full swing, with India and New Zealand securing their spots in the semi-finals from Group A while Pakistan and Bangladesh are eliminated with one game still to play. India started strong with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, and in their highly anticipated clash against Pakistan, the Men in Blue clinched another six-wicket win.

Ad

Meanwhile, New Zealand started their tournament with a solid 60-run victory over Pakistan and followed it up with a five-wicket win against Bangladesh. India and New Zealand will face off in their final group-stage match on March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both teams feature key players, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma leading his side with authority. While New Zealand's Kane Williamson hasn't had the best outings in the first two matches, he's known for stepping up in crucial moments and will aim to shine in the upcoming games.

Ad

Trending

We compare the records of Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson in ICC ODI tournaments.

Comparing the stats of Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson in ICC ODI events

#1 Comparing their stats across different editions of the World Cup

Rohit Sharma has represented India in three ODI World Cups: 2015, 2019, and 2023. In the 2015 World Cup, he scored 330 runs in eight innings, averaging 47.14 with a strike rate of 91.66, including two fifties and one century.

Ad

The Mumbai batter had an outstanding 2019 World Cup, accumulating 648 runs in nine innings, with an impressive average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.33, which included one fifty-and-five centuries.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Rohit Sharma 2015 8 330 47.14 91.66 2 1 2019 9 648 81 98.33 1 5 2023 11 597 54.27 125.94 3 1 Overall 28 1575 60.57 105.49 6 7

Ad

Rohit captained India in the 2023 World Cup, guiding the team to a runners-up finish after a defeat to Australia in the final. The 37-year-old scored 597 runs in 11 innings, averaging 54.27 with a strike rate of 125.94, which included three fifties and one century.

In total, Rohit has featured in 28 ICC World Cup matches, amassing 1,575 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 105.49, with six fifties and seven centuries to his name.

Ad

On the other hand, Kane Williamson has represented New Zealand in four ODI World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023). In the 2011 edition, the right-handed batter scored 99 runs in four innings, averaging 49.50 with a strike rate of 107.60.

The 34-year-old added 234 runs in nine innings at the 2015 World Cup, with an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 78, including one fifty.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Kane Williamson 2011 4 99 49.50 107.60 0 0 2015 9 234 33.42 78 1 0 2019 9 578 82.57 74.96 2 2 2023 4 256 85.33 94.43 3 0 Overall 26 1167 61.42 81.21 6 2

Ad

Williamson had an exceptional 2019 World Cup, amassing 578 runs in nine innings at an average of 82.57 and a strike rate of 74.96, including two fifties and two centuries. In the 2023 edition, he scored 256 runs in four innings, maintaining an average of 85.33 and a strike rate of 93.43, with three fifties.

Overall, the New Zealand star has accumulated 1,167 runs in 26 innings at an average of 61.42 and a strike rate of 81.21, including six fifties and two centuries.

Ad

#2 Comparing their stats across different editions of the Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma has featured in three editions of the Champions Trophy (2013, 2017, and 2025). In the 2013 edition, he scored 177 runs in five innings, averaging 35.40 with a strike rate of 75.96, which included two fifties.

During the 2017 Champions Trophy, Rohit amassed 304 runs in five innings, boasting an impressive average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85, along with two fifties and one century.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundred Rohit Sharma 2013 5 177 35.40 75.96 2 0 2017 5 304 76 86.85 2 1 2025 2 61 30.50 119.60 0 0 Overall 12 542 49.27 85.48 4 1

Ad

In the ongoing 2025 edition, he has scored 61 runs in two matches, with an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 119.60. Overall, the seasoned opener has accumulated 542 runs in 12 innings at an average of 49.27 and a strike rate of 85.48, including four fifties and one hundred.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has also represented New Zealand in three editions of the Champions Trophy (2013, 2017, and 2025). In the 2013 edition, he scored 101 runs in three innings, averaging 50.50 with a strike rate of 89.38, including one fifty.

Ad

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, Williamson made 244 runs in three innings, boasting an impressive average of 81.33 and a strike rate of 92.42, with two fifties and one century.

Player Edition Innings Runs Average Strike rate Fifties Hundreds Kane Williamson 2013 3 101 50.50 89.38 1 0 2017 3 244 81.33 92.42 2 1 2025 2 6 3 100 0 0 Overall 8 351 50.14 91.64 3 1

Ad

In the ongoing 2025 edition, the experienced batter has managed just six runs in two innings, with an average of 3.00 and a strike rate of 100. Overall, Williamson has accumulated 351 runs in eight innings, averaging 50.14 with a strike rate of 91.64, including three fifties and one century.

#3 Overall numbers

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma has featured in six ICC ODI tournaments, including the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Mumbai opener has been a consistent key performer for India, accumulating 2,117 runs in 40 innings at an average of 57.02, with 10 fifties and eight centuries. His highest score of 140 came against Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Fifties Hundreds Highest score Rohit Sharma 40 2117 57.02 10 8 140 Kane Williamson 34 1518 58.05 9 3 148

Ad

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been a key pillar of their batting lineup for some time and has played in seven ICC ODI tournaments, including the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

The 34-year-old has scored 1,518 runs in 34 innings at an average of 58.05, with nine fifties and three centuries. His highest score of 148 came against the West Indies in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news