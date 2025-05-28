Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats in IPL playoffs 

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni have been two of the greatest players to have played for India and in the IPL. The duo proved their merit as captain and have helped their respective teams to win the IPL title on five occasions.

Ad

Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 for the Deccan Chargers and played for the franchise until 2010. He then switched to the Mumbai Indians (MI) and led the side from 2013 to 2023. In 270 games, 'Hitman' has amassed 6,957 runs, with 46 fifties and two centuries.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2008, barring 2016 and 2017 when he played for Rising Pune Supergiant. The keeper-batter has garnered 5,439 runs in 278 appearances, with 24 fifties.

On that note, let's take a look at how Rohit Sharma fares in comparison to MS Dhoni in the IPL playoffs.

Ad

Trending

#1 Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 21 21 316 MS Dhoni 28 23 523

Ad

To date, Rohit Sharma has been part of 21 playoff games. In these games, he has garnered 316 runs, with 285 runs coming for the Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has done well to score 523 runs in 28 playoff games of the tournament. Apart from 50 runs coming for Rising Pune Supergiant, he has scored 473 runs for CSK in the playoffs.

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Innings Average/ Strike rate Rohit Sharma 21 15.80/108.96 MS Dhoni 23 34.86/132.07

Ad

As noticed by his lack of contributions in the playoffs, Rohit Sharma has a dismal average of 15.80. Meanwhile, his strike rate is also unsatisfactory at 108.96. The top-order batter hasn't been consistent enough in the business end of the tournament.

MS Dhoni holds an average of 34.86 and a strike rate of 132.07 in playoff games, which is a fine record for a middle-order batter.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in winning cause % of runs in winning cause Average Rohit Sharma 316 250 79.11 19.23 MS Dhoni 523 290 55.44 26.36

Ad

The player's worth is also judged by his contributions, which eventually come in a winning cause. Interestingly, Rohit has scored 250 runs in a winning cause in the playoffs, which accounts for 79.11% of his total runs. However, he holds an average of 19.23 in these games.

In the IPL 2015 final against CSK, Rohit scored 50 off 26 to help MI post 202 and win the game by 41 runs.

Ad

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has scored 290 runs, which is 55.44% of his total runs in the playoffs, at an average of 26.36. During the Eliminator game in IPL 2012, Dhoni slammed 51* off 20 against MI to eventually lead CSK to the final.

#4 Most runs in IPL finals

Player Matches Innings Runs HS Rohit Sharma 6 6 183 68 MS Dhoni 11 9 180

63*

Ad

When it comes to IPL finals, Rohit Sharma has done better than MS Dhoni. He has garnered 183 runs in six innings. His finest knock of 68 off 51 came in the IPL 2020 final, which helped MI to beat Delhi Capitals and win the title.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni has 180 runs in nine innings during his appearances in the finals. In the IPL 2013 final against MI, Dhoni played like a lone warrior, slamming 63* off 45, albeit in a losing cause.

Ad

Conclusion

MS Dhoni turns out to be a better performer than Rohit Sharma in the IPL playoffs in terms of runs, average & strike rate. However, when it came to making contributions in the winning cause, Rohit dominated the match-up.

'Hitman' has also done better than Dhoni in the crucial IPL finale, with more contributions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More