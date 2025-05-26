Rohit Sharma vs Prabhsimran Singh - comparing their stats after 47 IPL matches

Rohit Sharma has been one of the finest players in the IPL with his positive approach and immaculate ball-striking. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh has also showcased his talent, especially in the last two seasons.

Rohit’s debut came in the 2008 season for Deccan Chargers, and he played for the franchise until 2010. He then joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) and has so far amassed 6,933 runs in 269 games for them.

Prabhsimran’s debut came in the 2019 season for Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, he shot to fame in the 2023 season, scoring 300+ runs. Let’s take a look at how Prabhsimran Singh fares in comparison to Rohit Sharma after the first 47 IPL games.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Rohit Sharma 47 45 1,197 Prabhsimran Singh 47 47 1,242

Until April 2011, Rohit Sharma had garnered 1,197 runs in 47 IPL matches. Notably, ‘Hitman’ hit 362 runs in the 2009 edition to help the Deccan Chargers lift the trophy. It is worth noting that he never played as an opener, and primarily batted at No. 4.

So far, Prabhsimran Singh has garnered 1,242 runs in 47 appearances. He made a strong impression in 2023, scoring 358 runs. After following it up with 334 runs in 2024, he was one of only two players retained by PBKS for 2025.

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Innings Average Strike rate Rohit Sharma 45 31.50 130.11 Prabhsimran Singh 47 26.43 154.86

Rohit Sharma notched up 404 runs each in the 2008 as well as 2010 editions for the Chargers. However, the first edition was his most successful, where he held an average of 36.72 and a strike rate of 147.92.

In his first 47 games, Rohit possessed an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 130.11.

Prabhsimran Singh is currently in his finest season in terms of average and strike rate. He has slammed 486 runs at an average of 37.38 and a strike rate of 170.52. Overall, he holds an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 154.86.

Prabhsimran’s best knock of this season came against Lucknow Super Giants, where he smashed 91 off 48 to help the side win the game easily.

#3 Most 50s

Player Innings 50/100 Total 50+ scores Rohit Sharma 45 8/0 8 Prabhsimran Singh 47 7/1 8

Rohit Sharma got past the 50-run mark on eight occasions until this point in his IPL career. His finest knock of 76 off 42 came against Kings XI Punjab, albeit in a losing cause.

Prabhsimran has registered seven fifties and a century in his 47-game IPL career. The right-hander produced his best knock in 2023, where he hit 103 off 65 against Delhi Capitals.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in winning cause % of runs in winning cause Average 50/100 Rohit Sharma 1,197 476 39.76 36.61 3/0 Prabhsimran Singh 1,242 682 54.91 34.10 5/1

Rohit Sharma scored 476 runs in a winning cause for his respective teams in his first 47 games, which accounts for 39.76% of his total runs. He held an average of 36.61 and hit three fifties. One of Rohit's most impressive knocks of 68* off 38 came against Kings XI Punjab, which helped the side seal the 175-run chase easily.

Prabhsimran Singh has contributed 682 runs in a winning cause for PBKS, with an average of 34.10. During his efforts, he has scored five fifties and a century.

Prabhsimran’s first half-century saw him score 60 off 34 in 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals. The contributions helped PBKS to win the game by five runs.

Conclusion

Prabhsimran Singh turns out to be a better performer than Rohit Sharma in his first 47 IPL games. He is ahead of Rohit in terms of runs, strike rate, and has also hit a hundred.

Notably, Prabhsimran has been consistent in helping the side end on a winning note on more occasions.

