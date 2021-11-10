Sanju Samson posts a cryptic tweet after being left out of the T20I squad against New Zealand

Young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson came up with a cryptic post hours after he was left out of India's T20I squad against New Zealand.

The All India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday met to pick a 16-member squad for the series against the Kiwis. While they picked-up a couple of top-performers from the recently concluded IPL 2021, Sanju Samson was a surprise exclusion.

The cricketer from Kerala posted a collage of pictures which seemed like a subtle dig at the selection committee.

Reports suggest the selectors were not happy with Sanju Samson's fitness, which might be the possible reason behind his omission from the T20I squad. The 26-year-old cricketer posted a couple of pictures where he is seen making acrobatic efforts on the field to reply to his critics.

Meanwhile, the selectors have handed debut caps to Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan with all big guns missing. The team will play three T20Is, starting November 17 in Jaipur followed by matches in Ranchi (November 19) and Kolkata (November 21).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Sanju Samson in sublime form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

has most runs and still not selected for Highest Strike Rate in the Middle overs of last 2 seasons of IPLSR 160: Mayank (Avg 34)SR 159: Samson (Avg 46)SR 155: Buttler (Avg 38)SR 154: Pooran (Avg 24)SR 147: Gaikwad (Avg 45)SR 138: Tripathi (Avg 31) #SanjuSamson has most runs and still not selected for #INDvNZ Highest Strike Rate in the Middle overs of last 2 seasons of IPLSR 160: Mayank (Avg 34)SR 159: Samson (Avg 46)SR 155: Buttler (Avg 38)SR 154: Pooran (Avg 24)SR 147: Gaikwad (Avg 45)SR 138: Tripathi (Avg 31)#SanjuSamson has most runs and still not selected for #INDvNZ

The cricketer from Kerala has been in superlative form with the bat. He led the team from the front to take them to the pre-quarter final of the competition.

Sanju Samson continued the good work from the IPL 2021 to the domestic T20 competition. He has scored 175 runs in five innings at an average of 87.50, including two half-centuries.

His next goal will be to lead Kerala to the Syed Mushtaq Ali title. They face Himachal Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinals on November 16.

