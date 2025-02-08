Shubman Gill vs Phil Salt - comparing their stats after 28 ODIs

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 87 off 96 balls in the first ODI against England played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Set to chase a target of 249 after India's bowlers came up with an impressive effort in the field, Gill struck 14 fours and guided the Men in Blue to victory with assistance from Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52).

For England, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell struck defiant fifties. However, it was Phil Salt who got the visitors off to a whirlwind start, dominating an opening stand of 75 in 8.5 overs. The right-handed batter struck five fours and three sixes in his 26-ball 43. He was looking good for a lot more when his innings was cut short due to a horrific mix-up with Ben Duckett, which resulted in his run-out.

Gill and Salt will remain key batters for their respective sides in the upcoming ODIs as well as the Champions Trophy. Salt has played 28 one-dayers so far. On that note, we compare his batting stats with that of Gill at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Phil Salt - Who has more runs and a better average after 28 ODIs?

After 28 ODIs, Salt has 909 runs to his name at an average of 34.96 and a strike rate of 115.64. He has been dismissed without scoring once. Of his 909 runs, 248 runs have come in three innings against the Netherlands at an average of 82.66 and 221 runs in six innings against the West Indies at an average of 36.83.

Salt has played seven innings against Australia in ODIs and has managed only 133 runs at a poor average of 19. Further, the aggressive opening batter has 104 runs in three innings against Pakistan at an average of 34.66 and 89 runs in two innings against Ireland at an average of 44.50. Against India, he has played one knock in which he scored a quick-fire 43.

Gill has so far featured in 48 ODIs and has scored 2,415 runs at an average of 58.90 and a strike rate of 101.30. After 28 one-dayers, the 25-year-old had 1,447 runs to his name at an average of 60.29 and a strike rate of 102.40. He was dismissed without scoring on one occasion.

Of his 1,447 runs, 484 runs came in eight innings against New Zealand at an average of 80.66 and 331 runs in six innings against the West Indies at an average of 66.20. Further, he scored 245 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe, averaging 122.50. He had 90 runs in four innings against Australia, averaging 22.50 and 80 runs in three innings against South Africa at an average of 26.66.

Shubman Gill vs Phil Salt - Who has more hundreds after 28 ODIs?

After 28 one-dayers, Salt has one hundred to his name and five half-centuries. His best of 122 came off 93 balls against the Netherlands in Amstelveen in June 2022. He also scored 77 off 54 during the same series at the same venue and 74 off 108 deliveries against the West Indies in Bridgetown in November 2024.

After 28 ODIs, Gill had as many as four hundreds and six fifties to his name. His highest of 208 came off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023. The Punjab batter also scored 130 off 97 against Zimbabwe in Harare (August 2022), 116 off 97 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram (January 2023) and 112 off 78 balls against New Zealand in Indore (January 2023).

Shubman Gill vs Phil Salt - Who has a better record in matches won after 28 ODIs?

From his 28 ODIs, Salt has featured in 14 matches that England have won. In these games, he has scored 518 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 117.72, with one hundred and three fifties to his name. He has been dismissed without scoring on one occasion.

Of his first 28 one-dayers, Gill was part of 19 games that India won. In these matches, he scored 1,246 runs at an average of 77.87 and a strike rate of 110.85, with four hundreds and five fifties. He was not dismissed without scoring in any of these matches that India won.

