SK weekly Social Media round up: 25th June

Do you know what your favourite cricketers were up to after the Champions Trophy?

It has been exactly a week since the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy and our favourite teams are already back in action. And the past seven days, like always, did not offer any rest to the cricket buffs.

ICC Women's World Cup, India vs West Indies, South Africa vs England – busy time for everyone. However, amidst these ceaseless tournaments, we can steal a moment from the sport and focus on the players and their lives.

I am extremely grateful to the Social Media. It brings out the best moments from the lives of our favourite cricketers. Needless to say, these players are ruling the Internet with their posts and I can't think of any reason why they shouldn't. After all, we all want to know what happens when they step out of the field.

So sit back and scroll down the list to know what your favourite cricketer was up to last week.

Sachin Tendulkar

Nothing is as soothing as an evening that will take you down the road of nostalgia. Here, these good old days are from the childhood of The God himself. Sachin took to Instagram to share a picture where he shares the frame with Atul Ranade from the days of his boyhood.

Virender Sehwag

While we are on the nostalgic trip, let us make yet another halt before the cruelty of real life bites us. Virender Sehwag shared an old image with Yuvraj Singh. We can't help but picture these royalties of Indian Cricket back in the day when these batsmen single-handedly dismantled the bowling line up of opponents.

Rohit Sharma

He may have been rested for India's tour of West Indies but that does not seem to dampen the spirits of this run machine. He sported an Adidas sweatshirt paired with shades in his recent post. Maybe that is how “Sharma ji ka ladka” is planning to spend his time off the national duty.

Ajinkya Rahane

A secret to my daily mental & physical wellbeing is YOGA! Happy world yoga day to all.

Rahane just slammed a hundred for the Men in Blue against West Indies.

Here, looks like Rahane is in no mood to compromise with his fitness. On the occasion of International Yoga day, he posted a picture in a yoga pose crediting the workout for his physical and mental worth.

Shane Warne

Family time in London

The former Australian cricketer is having a lovely family time in London. He shared a beautiful picture with his family on Instagram and it is bound to give you vacation goals!

Kevin Pietersen

Thanks @thepiersmorgan

I have already admitted that he is my favourite cricketer on Instagram so that justifies why he is on my list every time. Pietersen surely had a lot of fun at Royal Ascot in London. His social media was lit with pictures from the event. Well, he had Piers Morgan to testify that!

This is enough to keep me going for the week. If it wasn't for you, just visit Kevin Pieterson's Instagram profile and the spirits will keep you high.