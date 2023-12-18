South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and India will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, December 19, at St George's Park in Gqeberha. After a dominant performance in the first ODI, the Men in Blue will now aim to take an unassailable lead over the hosts to seal the deal.

Winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first. Nevertheless, captain Aiden Markram’s strategy didn’t quite work as Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan ripped through the South African lineup. While Arshdeep took a brilliant five-wicket haul, Avesh finished with 4/27 to leave the opposition batters baffled.

Andile Phehlukwayo emerged as the top scorer for his side, with a 49-ball 33 to his name, while no other batter could even cross the 30-run mark. Kuldeep Yadav drew curtains on the first innings by dismissing Nandre Burger in the 28th over as the Proteas concluded with a mere 116 runs on board.

India lost an early wicket during the chase as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the fourth over, scoring 5(10). But debutant Sai Sudharsan and top-order batter Shreyas Iyer made amends by scoring fine half-centuries. While Iyer was dismissed for a 45-ball 52, young Sudharsan remained unbeaten with 55 runs to his name.

India managed to chase down the target in 16.4 overs with eight wickets in hand, thereby handing the hosts a massive defeat. Arshdeep Singh was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of 5/37 in 10 overs. While the KL Rahul-led Indian side would be hoping to finish off the business in the next game, the Proteas will try to level the series and take it to a decider.

South Africa vs India Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI, India Tour of South Africa

Date and Time: December 19, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head

South Africa and India have faced each other in 92 ODIs, with the former winning 50 and the latter emerging victorious in 39.

Matches Played: 92

South Africa: 50

India: 39

No result: 3

Tied: 0

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The venue for the second ODI is bowler-friendly and assists both pacers and spinners well. Scoring runs on this track is relatively difficult and hence the bowlers will try to keep the batters in check to make the most of the available conditions. The average first innings total here is 233, suggesting that the batters will face a tough time.

South Africa vs India Weather Report

The weather will likely remain cloudy with the temperature predicted to be around 24 degrees Celsius during the initial hours. Towards the end of the game, the temperature is likely to drop to 19 degrees Celsius. There will not be any interruption as there is no rainfall predicted on match day.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Lizaad Williams

India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

The Indian pacers will be riding high on confidence after their success in the first ODI. Given that the pitch at Gqeberha supports the bowlers more, both Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will look to carry the same momentum into the next game. The South African players, on the other hand, would look to revise their strategies to come to terms with the Indian side.

Prediction: India to win the match.

South Africa vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar